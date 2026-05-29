Unsolicited Press Announces the Release of "The Leg in Question," a Haunting and Elegant Collection by Award-Winning Writer K.W. Oxnard
Portland, OR, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of The Leg in Question, a razor-sharp and darkly luminous short story collection by acclaimed writer K.W. Oxnard, releasing May 19, 2026.
Spanning a century and stretching from post–World War I New York to pandemic-era Savannah, The Leg in Question gathers sixteen stories that explore the uncanny, often unsettling intersections of medicine, mortality, and the human spirit. In these pages, a young woman demands the amputation of her perfectly sound limb; a physician confronts ghosts both living and dead; a mountain cabin grows feral; a gay man waltzes through 1980s debutante circles as an unknown epidemic stalks the city; and two friends in Malaysia navigate the fierce battleground of anorexia, desire, and loyalty.
Written with precision, wit, and unflinching compassion, Oxnard’s work invites readers into moments when the boundaries between sanity and longing, body and self, begin to slip. These are stories of fragility and ferocity,of the ways our flesh betrays us and the astonishing ways we fight back.
About the Author
K.W. Oxnard’s short fiction has been widely recognized, earning first prize in the 2024 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Fiction Contest and finalist placements in numerous national competitions. Her work appears in Story, Tahoma Literary Review, Columbia Journal Online, Mom Egg Review, and multiple anthologies. A graduate of New York University’s M.A. program in fiction and a longtime educator, she now writes in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia.
Spanning a century and stretching from post–World War I New York to pandemic-era Savannah, The Leg in Question gathers sixteen stories that explore the uncanny, often unsettling intersections of medicine, mortality, and the human spirit. In these pages, a young woman demands the amputation of her perfectly sound limb; a physician confronts ghosts both living and dead; a mountain cabin grows feral; a gay man waltzes through 1980s debutante circles as an unknown epidemic stalks the city; and two friends in Malaysia navigate the fierce battleground of anorexia, desire, and loyalty.
Written with precision, wit, and unflinching compassion, Oxnard’s work invites readers into moments when the boundaries between sanity and longing, body and self, begin to slip. These are stories of fragility and ferocity,of the ways our flesh betrays us and the astonishing ways we fight back.
About the Author
K.W. Oxnard’s short fiction has been widely recognized, earning first prize in the 2024 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Fiction Contest and finalist placements in numerous national competitions. Her work appears in Story, Tahoma Literary Review, Columbia Journal Online, Mom Egg Review, and multiple anthologies. A graduate of New York University’s M.A. program in fiction and a longtime educator, she now writes in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories