"RESET Leader" by Mesut Celebi to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Entrepreneur and "business troubleshooter" Mesut Celebi will release his first book, "RESET Leader" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-229-9, 979-8-88797-230-5, 979-8-88797-231-2) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
Hartford, CT, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In "RESET Leader," Mesut Celebi explores the core principles of activating strategies in a world of constant change. At the center of his approach is the R.E.S.E.T. framework, a practical guide to shifting ingrained and self-limited mindsets that constrain teams and organizations from adapting to new strategies and market conditions. This transformation begins with recognizing growth barriers and other hidden obstacles stemming from fixed mindsets, then shifting those into new impactful ways of working that are embedded at all levels of the organization. This unlocks practical and fast strategy activation and increases the responsiveness of individuals, teams, and business units.
The R.E.S.E.T. framework walks leaders through the five essential steps to realign and reinvigorate their workforce through refined operating rhythms, adaptive rituals, and responsive cycles. By forging key mindset shifts, including adopting a Growth Mindset, leaders learn in their day-to-day work how to take risks and make bold decisions, turn failures into learning opportunities, and foster persistence. Celebi outlines eight pivotal growth areas that help overcome some of the most common barriers today's organizations face: hesitancy to take action in core markets, not prioritizing long term success, and teams that are siloed.
With real-world examples and actionable practices, RESET Leader equips leaders to identify and overcome growth barriers to foster cultures of learning and build resilient and responsive organizations. Celebi's innovative methodology offers leaders a fast, practical, and actionable roadmap to thrive amid constant change and guide their organizations to new heights of operational excellence.
Get your copy of RESET Leader: Shift Mindsets, Activate Strategy, Deliver Results at your favorite place to buy books (or directly from the author here: ResetLeader.com).
Mesut Celebi is the founder of Growthstars, a company dedicated to equipping leaders with tools and strategies to drive lasting employee engagement. With decades of experience working alongside Fortune 500 industry leaders, Mesut has seen firsthand the transformative power of aligning mindsets and behaviors to overcome growth barriers and accomplish mission-critical goals. His approach fosters a culture where openness, growth, and well-being are core values, empowering teams to excel and create a sustainable foundation for success.
You can learn more about Mesut Celebi and his book at ResetLeader.com
Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 206 pages, 8.5" x 5.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-230-5
$34.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-229-9
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-231-2
The R.E.S.E.T. framework walks leaders through the five essential steps to realign and reinvigorate their workforce through refined operating rhythms, adaptive rituals, and responsive cycles. By forging key mindset shifts, including adopting a Growth Mindset, leaders learn in their day-to-day work how to take risks and make bold decisions, turn failures into learning opportunities, and foster persistence. Celebi outlines eight pivotal growth areas that help overcome some of the most common barriers today's organizations face: hesitancy to take action in core markets, not prioritizing long term success, and teams that are siloed.
With real-world examples and actionable practices, RESET Leader equips leaders to identify and overcome growth barriers to foster cultures of learning and build resilient and responsive organizations. Celebi's innovative methodology offers leaders a fast, practical, and actionable roadmap to thrive amid constant change and guide their organizations to new heights of operational excellence.
Get your copy of RESET Leader: Shift Mindsets, Activate Strategy, Deliver Results at your favorite place to buy books (or directly from the author here: ResetLeader.com).
Mesut Celebi is the founder of Growthstars, a company dedicated to equipping leaders with tools and strategies to drive lasting employee engagement. With decades of experience working alongside Fortune 500 industry leaders, Mesut has seen firsthand the transformative power of aligning mindsets and behaviors to overcome growth barriers and accomplish mission-critical goals. His approach fosters a culture where openness, growth, and well-being are core values, empowering teams to excel and create a sustainable foundation for success.
You can learn more about Mesut Celebi and his book at ResetLeader.com
Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 206 pages, 8.5" x 5.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-230-5
$34.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-229-9
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-231-2
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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