"RESET Leader" by Mesut Celebi to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

Entrepreneur and "business troubleshooter" Mesut Celebi will release his first book, "RESET Leader" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-229-9, 979-8-88797-230-5, 979-8-88797-231-2) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.