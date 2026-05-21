The Club That Helped Build American Soccer — Celebrating 50 Years
Nomads Soccer Club of San Diego was founded in 1976 and has since become one of the most influential youth soccer organizations in US history. Five US Youth Soccer National Championships, two professional league titles, and an alumni list that includes Steve Cherundolo, Jovan Kirovski, Frankie Hejduk, Earl Edwards Jr., and Eric Avila.
San Diego, CA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nomads Soccer Club Celebrates 50 Years of Building Community Through the Beautiful Game
www.nomadssoccer.org
Nomads Soccer Club, one of San Diego’s most storied youth soccer organizations, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1976 by La Jolla real estate developer Joe Hollow, the Nomads have spent five decades nurturing elite players, shaping American soccer, and weaving themselves into the fabric of the San Diego community.
“Since 1976, Nomads has been a leader in cultivating exceptional players, and this milestone highlights our shared dedication to empowering young athletes and helping them reach their full potential,” said Derek Armstrong, Club President. “This isn’t just a club. For so many families, it’s a home.”
A Legacy Built on Merit
What began as a small La Jolla all-star team has grown into one of the most decorated youth soccer clubs in the United States. The club’s philosophy has always been simple: one team per age group, made up of the best available players — and never selected based on their ability to pay. Revenue from the Nomads’ annual tournaments ensured that any player who couldn’t afford the fees could still play, because talent, not finances, was always the only qualification that mattered.
At the heart of the club’s success is Director of Coaching Derek Armstrong, who arrived from England in 1981 and became the first paid youth soccer coach in the United States. Under his leadership, the Nomads won five US Youth Soccer National Championships (1989, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2002) and two Western Soccer Alliance professional titles (1987, 1989). Armstrong also wrote the first A-License coaching course for US Soccer and played a key role in the creation of US Club Soccer — with the Nomads becoming the first club to join.
A Breeding Ground for Professional Talent
The Nomads have produced an extraordinary alumni list. Steve Cherundolo earned 87 USMNT caps and was inducted into the US Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021 before coaching LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup. Jovan Kirovski became the first American to win the UEFA Champions League and is now Director of Sports Development at AC Milan. Earl Edwards Jr. enjoyed a 10-season MLS career and co-founded MLS Black Players for Change. Eric Avila won the 2006 NCAA Championship and later returned to coach the Nomads’ youth teams. Paul Wright scored the winning goal in the 1989 professional championship and had his jersey retired by the San Diego Sockers.
The club’s Western Soccer Alliance pro team also attracted USMNT stars Marcelo Balboa, Paul Caligiuri, and Eric Wynalda — all three now prominent television personalities who bring their passion for the game to millions of American fans.
Nomads Soccer Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Diego, California, dedicated to developing elite soccer players and fostering a love for the game since 1976.
www.nomadssoccer.org
Nomads Soccer Club, one of San Diego’s most storied youth soccer organizations, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1976 by La Jolla real estate developer Joe Hollow, the Nomads have spent five decades nurturing elite players, shaping American soccer, and weaving themselves into the fabric of the San Diego community.
“Since 1976, Nomads has been a leader in cultivating exceptional players, and this milestone highlights our shared dedication to empowering young athletes and helping them reach their full potential,” said Derek Armstrong, Club President. “This isn’t just a club. For so many families, it’s a home.”
A Legacy Built on Merit
What began as a small La Jolla all-star team has grown into one of the most decorated youth soccer clubs in the United States. The club’s philosophy has always been simple: one team per age group, made up of the best available players — and never selected based on their ability to pay. Revenue from the Nomads’ annual tournaments ensured that any player who couldn’t afford the fees could still play, because talent, not finances, was always the only qualification that mattered.
At the heart of the club’s success is Director of Coaching Derek Armstrong, who arrived from England in 1981 and became the first paid youth soccer coach in the United States. Under his leadership, the Nomads won five US Youth Soccer National Championships (1989, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2002) and two Western Soccer Alliance professional titles (1987, 1989). Armstrong also wrote the first A-License coaching course for US Soccer and played a key role in the creation of US Club Soccer — with the Nomads becoming the first club to join.
A Breeding Ground for Professional Talent
The Nomads have produced an extraordinary alumni list. Steve Cherundolo earned 87 USMNT caps and was inducted into the US Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021 before coaching LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup. Jovan Kirovski became the first American to win the UEFA Champions League and is now Director of Sports Development at AC Milan. Earl Edwards Jr. enjoyed a 10-season MLS career and co-founded MLS Black Players for Change. Eric Avila won the 2006 NCAA Championship and later returned to coach the Nomads’ youth teams. Paul Wright scored the winning goal in the 1989 professional championship and had his jersey retired by the San Diego Sockers.
The club’s Western Soccer Alliance pro team also attracted USMNT stars Marcelo Balboa, Paul Caligiuri, and Eric Wynalda — all three now prominent television personalities who bring their passion for the game to millions of American fans.
Nomads Soccer Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Diego, California, dedicated to developing elite soccer players and fostering a love for the game since 1976.
Contact
Nomads Soccer ClubContact
Mary Kaliff
858-414-0221
www.nomadssoccer.org
Derek Armstrong
858-349-0869
Mary Kaliff
858-414-0221
www.nomadssoccer.org
Derek Armstrong
858-349-0869
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