The Invisible War: Brazilian Expert Thiago Manzaro Serain Warns That the Global Shortage of Cybersecurity Professionals is Putting Economies at Risk

In this global shortage, a small group of professionals stands out for mastering highly specialized and technically demanding domains. Among them is Thiago Manzaro Serain, a Brazilian cybersecurity professional with advanced certification in SAP Security, a technology that underpins critical operations for governments, banks, industries, and multinational corporations.