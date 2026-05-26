Recent Release, "Clear and Present Danger," from Covenant Books Author Echar Lesplea Sant, Explores a Family's Intervention When Their Son's Path Threatens Disaster
Dallas, TX, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Echar Lesplea Sant has completed a new book, "Clear and Present Danger," which examines a haunting question at the intersection of parental responsibility and divine intervention. When a troubled teenager dropped out of high school in the 1960s and showed alarming signs of escalating rebellion, his parents faced an agonizing decision: they could report him to local authorities, or they could place their trust in a higher power. This gripping narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a nation now plagued by mass shootings—tragedies that might have been prevented had earlier warnings been heeded and intervention been swift enough.
The author himself understands this terrain intimately. After his world shifted dramatically in 2002, Echar Lesplea Sant began examining life through a biblical lens, guided by spiritual conviction. Over the years, he has crafted more than sixty spiritually rich poems, songs, and messages designed to illuminate Scripture and deepen understanding of God's wisdom. His residence in Fort Worth, Texas, and his decades of reflection on faith and consequence inform every page of this account. As the narrator of this exceptionally authentic story, Sant brings unparalleled insight to his subject.
"Clear and Present Danger" reveals the stakes that hung in the balance for one family and, by extension, for society at large. Readers will discover whether divine authority acted swiftly enough to prevent tragedy, and what this true story reveals about parental intervention, spiritual surrender, and the thin line between redemption and ruin. Sant's candid exploration challenges assumptions about teenage rebellion, asks uncomfortable questions about prevention and protection, and ultimately testifies to the sovereignty of God in circumstances that seemed beyond human control.
"This is an exceptionally true story about a teenage dropout with far more reasons to spiral than most of the young people in America's mass shooting crises," said author Echar Lesplea Sant. "No one knows this narrative better than the one who lived it and now shares it with you."
Published by Covenant Books, Echar Lesplea Sant's faith-filled work offers readers a sobering meditation on parental vigilance, divine mercy, and the consequences of spiritual neglect. This account serves as both warning and testimony to generations wrestling with how to protect their families and communities.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Clear and Present Danger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author himself understands this terrain intimately. After his world shifted dramatically in 2002, Echar Lesplea Sant began examining life through a biblical lens, guided by spiritual conviction. Over the years, he has crafted more than sixty spiritually rich poems, songs, and messages designed to illuminate Scripture and deepen understanding of God's wisdom. His residence in Fort Worth, Texas, and his decades of reflection on faith and consequence inform every page of this account. As the narrator of this exceptionally authentic story, Sant brings unparalleled insight to his subject.
"Clear and Present Danger" reveals the stakes that hung in the balance for one family and, by extension, for society at large. Readers will discover whether divine authority acted swiftly enough to prevent tragedy, and what this true story reveals about parental intervention, spiritual surrender, and the thin line between redemption and ruin. Sant's candid exploration challenges assumptions about teenage rebellion, asks uncomfortable questions about prevention and protection, and ultimately testifies to the sovereignty of God in circumstances that seemed beyond human control.
"This is an exceptionally true story about a teenage dropout with far more reasons to spiral than most of the young people in America's mass shooting crises," said author Echar Lesplea Sant. "No one knows this narrative better than the one who lived it and now shares it with you."
Published by Covenant Books, Echar Lesplea Sant's faith-filled work offers readers a sobering meditation on parental vigilance, divine mercy, and the consequences of spiritual neglect. This account serves as both warning and testimony to generations wrestling with how to protect their families and communities.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Clear and Present Danger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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