Recent Release, "Possum's Tale," from Covenant Books Author Thomas Polvogt, Follows a Foundling Who Overcomes Abandonment and False Accusation to Find Acceptance
Kyle, TX, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Polvogt has completed a new book, "Possum's Tale," that explores the resilience of a child discovered in a freshly dug grave and raised in isolation by a single human connection. For five years, this foundling knows only one person before venturing alone into the wilderness and eventually making his way into civilization. Without family, heritage, or documented history, he carries an unshakeable desire to transcend the assumptions made about him and become a man of character worthy of respect.
Polvogt brings a distinctive perspective to his narrative, shaped by decades spent building relationships within his community while consuming over fifteen hundred books across five years—a voracious reading habit that has clearly informed his storytelling. His transition from a forty-three-year career in insurance to full-time authorship represents a profound commitment to a calling he describes as bringing him spiritual fulfillment. Drawing on both his business acumen and deep community engagement, Polvogt crafts a tale that examines human nature with nuance and compassion.
In "Possum's Tale," readers encounter a protagonist who trusts horses more readily than people, whose anxiety around human interaction stems from years of isolation and misunderstanding, and who faces relentless pursuit despite his genuine transformation. When he discovers friendship and stability, a false accusation threatens to strip away everything he has rebuilt. The novel poses a searching question: how can an innocent man maintain his values and preserve his newly forged identity while evading a system that has already condemned him without a hearing?
"When I am writing, I feel God's pleasure," said author Thomas Polvogt.
Published by Covenant Books, Thomas Polvogt's absorbing work offers readers a profound meditation on redemption, belonging, and the quiet strength required to remain true to oneself when the world conspires against you. This unforgettable narrative will challenge assumptions about justice, identity, and the transformative power of integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Possum's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Polvogt brings a distinctive perspective to his narrative, shaped by decades spent building relationships within his community while consuming over fifteen hundred books across five years—a voracious reading habit that has clearly informed his storytelling. His transition from a forty-three-year career in insurance to full-time authorship represents a profound commitment to a calling he describes as bringing him spiritual fulfillment. Drawing on both his business acumen and deep community engagement, Polvogt crafts a tale that examines human nature with nuance and compassion.
In "Possum's Tale," readers encounter a protagonist who trusts horses more readily than people, whose anxiety around human interaction stems from years of isolation and misunderstanding, and who faces relentless pursuit despite his genuine transformation. When he discovers friendship and stability, a false accusation threatens to strip away everything he has rebuilt. The novel poses a searching question: how can an innocent man maintain his values and preserve his newly forged identity while evading a system that has already condemned him without a hearing?
"When I am writing, I feel God's pleasure," said author Thomas Polvogt.
Published by Covenant Books, Thomas Polvogt's absorbing work offers readers a profound meditation on redemption, belonging, and the quiet strength required to remain true to oneself when the world conspires against you. This unforgettable narrative will challenge assumptions about justice, identity, and the transformative power of integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Possum's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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