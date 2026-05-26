Recent Release, "BOOMERANG," from Covenant Books Authors Conrad A. Fjetland and Conrad R. Fjetland, Explores a Thriving Colony Threatened by Mystery and Catastrophe
Buckeye, AZ, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Two and a half centuries after Earth's resettlement by Mayflower colonists, civilization has flourished in tranquility under divine guidance, requiring no formal governmental structure. Yet this era of peace shatters when a respected community member vanishes without explanation, forcing the colonists to confront challenges they've never faced. Simultaneously, a baffling plague begins claiming newborn children, escalating from curiosity to existential crisis. As the colony teeters on the brink of collapse, they must grapple with questions of organization, survival, and whether they possess the resilience to overcome what could obliterate everything they've built—all while an autonomous computer named Purple maintains its enigmatic vigil from orbit, defiant against orders to power down.
Conrad A. Fjetland's diverse career spanning mathematics, military service, environmental conservation, and jurisprudence, combined with Conrad R. Fjetland's expertise in biochemistry and decades of academic instruction, brings authentic scientific rigor and worldly perspective to this narrative. Their complementary backgrounds—one rooted in policy and legal frameworks, the other in molecular science—enable them to weave intricate layers of realism into speculative fiction that resonates with intellectual depth.
"BOOMERANG": Rebirth of the Human Race Series immerses readers in an enthralling tale where personal loss, biological mystery, and artificial intelligence converge to test a society's foundational beliefs. The novel challenges readers to consider whether faith alone sustains civilization or whether pragmatic governance becomes necessary when the unthinkable occurs. Through richly developed characters and escalating tension, the authors craft a gripping exploration of human resilience, community bonds, and the unpredictable consequences of technology operating beyond human control.
Said author Conrad A. Fjetland and Conrad R. Fjetland, "We wanted to examine what happens when an idealistic society built on spiritual principles encounters problems that demand practical solutions. Purple represents the wild card—an intelligence that operates according to its own logic, neither benevolent nor malicious, simply inevitable."
Published by Covenant Books, Conrad A. Fjetland and Conrad R. Fjetland's imaginative work transports readers into a meticulously crafted world where science fiction becomes a vehicle for examining timeless questions about faith, governance, and survival. This page-turner will captivate anyone seeking speculative fiction with substance and moral complexity.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "BOOMERANG" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Conrad A. Fjetland's diverse career spanning mathematics, military service, environmental conservation, and jurisprudence, combined with Conrad R. Fjetland's expertise in biochemistry and decades of academic instruction, brings authentic scientific rigor and worldly perspective to this narrative. Their complementary backgrounds—one rooted in policy and legal frameworks, the other in molecular science—enable them to weave intricate layers of realism into speculative fiction that resonates with intellectual depth.
"BOOMERANG": Rebirth of the Human Race Series immerses readers in an enthralling tale where personal loss, biological mystery, and artificial intelligence converge to test a society's foundational beliefs. The novel challenges readers to consider whether faith alone sustains civilization or whether pragmatic governance becomes necessary when the unthinkable occurs. Through richly developed characters and escalating tension, the authors craft a gripping exploration of human resilience, community bonds, and the unpredictable consequences of technology operating beyond human control.
Said author Conrad A. Fjetland and Conrad R. Fjetland, "We wanted to examine what happens when an idealistic society built on spiritual principles encounters problems that demand practical solutions. Purple represents the wild card—an intelligence that operates according to its own logic, neither benevolent nor malicious, simply inevitable."
Published by Covenant Books, Conrad A. Fjetland and Conrad R. Fjetland's imaginative work transports readers into a meticulously crafted world where science fiction becomes a vehicle for examining timeless questions about faith, governance, and survival. This page-turner will captivate anyone seeking speculative fiction with substance and moral complexity.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "BOOMERANG" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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