Recent Release, "Blessed are the Bonds," from Covenant Books Author Roger G. Wood, Explores How Unexpected Tragedy Forges Unbreakable Connections and Transforms Lives
Mount Joy, PA, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roger G. Wood has completed a new book, titled, "Blessed are the Bonds," a compelling narrative that follows young David Winslow as his life takes a devastating turn. Uprooted from his comfortable Boston home to the small town of Sinclair, Maine, David and his mother face relentless prejudice from their new community. When he becomes wrongfully accused of negligent homicide in the death of a prominent family's son, David finds himself ensnared in a judicial system stacked against him by an ambitious district attorney determined to make an example of this "child of privilege."
Born and raised in Maine, Roger G. Wood draws upon intimate knowledge of his home state's character and landscape to craft this gripping tale. His extensive career as an educator—teaching English and coaching basketball across multiple institutions before concluding his profession at Carroll Community College in Westminster, Maryland—has given him profound insight into the struggles young people face, and the resilience required to overcome them. Wood now resides in Pennsylvania with his wife, three children, and two grandchildren.
"Blessed are the Bonds" examines themes of redemption, social injustice, and the transformative power of inner strength. As David endures his prison sentence, he discovers that his greatest trials become his greatest teachers. His incarceration, contrary to his darkest fears, becomes a period of genuine growth and spiritual renewal. Upon his release, rather than remaining bitter, David emerges equipped with newfound wisdom that allows him to heal those around him and challenge the prejudices that once defined his community. Readers will witness how adversity, when met with grace and determination, can reshape not only one person's destiny but the hearts of an entire town.
"I wanted to explore how our darkest moments can paradoxically illuminate our path forward," said author Roger G. Wood. "David's journey reveals that true strength lies not in avoiding hardship, but in how we respond to it—and how that response can change everything for those around us."
Published by Covenant Books, Roger G. Wood's stirring work offers readers a penetrating examination of justice, redemption, and human dignity. This novel challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about privilege, punishment, and the capacity for transformation that exists within us all.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Blessed are the Bonds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Born and raised in Maine, Roger G. Wood draws upon intimate knowledge of his home state's character and landscape to craft this gripping tale. His extensive career as an educator—teaching English and coaching basketball across multiple institutions before concluding his profession at Carroll Community College in Westminster, Maryland—has given him profound insight into the struggles young people face, and the resilience required to overcome them. Wood now resides in Pennsylvania with his wife, three children, and two grandchildren.
"Blessed are the Bonds" examines themes of redemption, social injustice, and the transformative power of inner strength. As David endures his prison sentence, he discovers that his greatest trials become his greatest teachers. His incarceration, contrary to his darkest fears, becomes a period of genuine growth and spiritual renewal. Upon his release, rather than remaining bitter, David emerges equipped with newfound wisdom that allows him to heal those around him and challenge the prejudices that once defined his community. Readers will witness how adversity, when met with grace and determination, can reshape not only one person's destiny but the hearts of an entire town.
"I wanted to explore how our darkest moments can paradoxically illuminate our path forward," said author Roger G. Wood. "David's journey reveals that true strength lies not in avoiding hardship, but in how we respond to it—and how that response can change everything for those around us."
Published by Covenant Books, Roger G. Wood's stirring work offers readers a penetrating examination of justice, redemption, and human dignity. This novel challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about privilege, punishment, and the capacity for transformation that exists within us all.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Blessed are the Bonds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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