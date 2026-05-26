Recent Release, "Mary's Sword," from Covenant Books Author Bo J. Reed, Explores Mary's Anguish as She Witnesses Her Son's Crucifixion
Wittmann, AZ, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bo J. Reed has completed a new book, "Mary's Sword," a gripping fictional exploration of one of Scripture's most devastating moments. Drawing from Luke 2:35, where Simeon prophesies that "a sword will pierce through your own soul also," Reed reimagines what Mary experienced as she stood witness to the execution of Jesus of Nazareth. This narrative delves into the profound suffering of a mother watching her beloved Son face crucifixion, creating an emotionally resonant portrait of faith tested in the darkest hour.
The author's journey to completing this work is remarkable in itself. Bo J. Reed spent six years incarcerated, during which he encountered the One True God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Most of "Mary's Sword" was handwritten in an Arizona prison cell, bunk 1B-44, where Reed found solace and purpose through writing. On April 16, 2022, Bo was baptized by Pastor Matt at Compass Church, marking a spiritual transformation that infused his literary work with authenticity and conviction. His parents, Allen and Manuelita "Monnie" Reed, provided essential support and resources for his creative pursuits, while the power and grace of the Holy Spirit guided his vision onto the page.
"Mary's Sword" presents a stirring meditation on maternal love, sacrifice, and redemptive suffering. Through vivid storytelling, readers will discover Mary's inner strength as she endures the piercing of her heart alongside the physical wounding of her Son. The stakes are deeply spiritual—this is a story about witnessing divine purpose unfold through unimaginable pain, about standing firm in faith when everything crumbles. Readers will encounter a Mary who is both vulnerable and unshakeable, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit sustained by unwavering belief.
"Through the writing of this book, I sought to honor Mary's extraordinary courage and the depths of her love," said author Bo J. Reed. "Her sword was real, and her story deserves to be told with the reverence and compassion it commands."
Published by Covenant Books, Bo J. Reed's inspirational work offers readers a fresh perspective on one of Christianity's most pivotal moments. This book invites spiritual reflection and deepens understanding of the sacrifice at the heart of the Gospel.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Mary's Sword" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's journey to completing this work is remarkable in itself. Bo J. Reed spent six years incarcerated, during which he encountered the One True God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Most of "Mary's Sword" was handwritten in an Arizona prison cell, bunk 1B-44, where Reed found solace and purpose through writing. On April 16, 2022, Bo was baptized by Pastor Matt at Compass Church, marking a spiritual transformation that infused his literary work with authenticity and conviction. His parents, Allen and Manuelita "Monnie" Reed, provided essential support and resources for his creative pursuits, while the power and grace of the Holy Spirit guided his vision onto the page.
"Mary's Sword" presents a stirring meditation on maternal love, sacrifice, and redemptive suffering. Through vivid storytelling, readers will discover Mary's inner strength as she endures the piercing of her heart alongside the physical wounding of her Son. The stakes are deeply spiritual—this is a story about witnessing divine purpose unfold through unimaginable pain, about standing firm in faith when everything crumbles. Readers will encounter a Mary who is both vulnerable and unshakeable, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit sustained by unwavering belief.
"Through the writing of this book, I sought to honor Mary's extraordinary courage and the depths of her love," said author Bo J. Reed. "Her sword was real, and her story deserves to be told with the reverence and compassion it commands."
Published by Covenant Books, Bo J. Reed's inspirational work offers readers a fresh perspective on one of Christianity's most pivotal moments. This book invites spiritual reflection and deepens understanding of the sacrifice at the heart of the Gospel.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Mary's Sword" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories