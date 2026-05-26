Recent Release, "Breaking Bread," from Covenant Books Author Mikró Arnáki, Presents Faith-Centered Wisdom from Talks to Christian Men Seeking Spiritual Growth
Indianapolis, IN, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mikró Arnáki has completed a new book, titled, "Breaking Bread": An Anthology of Talks Given to a Christian Men's Breakfast, a collection drawn from addresses shared over a two- to three-year period at regular men's gatherings, supplemented by devotionals offered to another congregation where he serves as chaplain. The work captures the essence of community worship and mutual encouragement, presenting material designed for reflection and spiritual growth among believers seeking to strengthen their faith journey.
Through his extensive involvement in men's ministry, Arnáki has developed a distinctive voice in Christian mentorship and discipleship. His experience as both speaker and chaplain has equipped him with insight into the struggles and aspirations of contemporary Christian men, allowing him to address real-world challenges through the lens of Scripture and personal conviction.
In "Breaking Bread," Arnáki weaves together stirring personal testimonies that illuminate how God's grace extends to those facing seemingly insurmountable hardship. Readers will discover authentic accounts of divine deliverance interwoven with biblical exhortation, all aimed at drawing believers into deeper communion with the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Each chapter invites contemplation on practical pathways toward spiritual maturity and renewed intimacy with God, offering both challenge and comfort to those who engage with these pages.
"My prayer is that these words will kindle fresh understanding of God's faithfulness and encourage readers to pursue the abundant life Christ promised," said author Mikró Arnáki.
Published by Covenant Books, Mikró Arnáki's spiritually enriching work equips Christian men with scriptural insight and authentic witness. This collection strengthens the faith of believers while offering hope to those navigating difficult seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Breaking Bread" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Through his extensive involvement in men's ministry, Arnáki has developed a distinctive voice in Christian mentorship and discipleship. His experience as both speaker and chaplain has equipped him with insight into the struggles and aspirations of contemporary Christian men, allowing him to address real-world challenges through the lens of Scripture and personal conviction.
In "Breaking Bread," Arnáki weaves together stirring personal testimonies that illuminate how God's grace extends to those facing seemingly insurmountable hardship. Readers will discover authentic accounts of divine deliverance interwoven with biblical exhortation, all aimed at drawing believers into deeper communion with the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Each chapter invites contemplation on practical pathways toward spiritual maturity and renewed intimacy with God, offering both challenge and comfort to those who engage with these pages.
"My prayer is that these words will kindle fresh understanding of God's faithfulness and encourage readers to pursue the abundant life Christ promised," said author Mikró Arnáki.
Published by Covenant Books, Mikró Arnáki's spiritually enriching work equips Christian men with scriptural insight and authentic witness. This collection strengthens the faith of believers while offering hope to those navigating difficult seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Breaking Bread" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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