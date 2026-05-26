Recent Release, "Knowing the Value of Perfect Peace," from Covenant Books Author Edward French, Offers a Transformative Guide to Discovering Genuine Tranquility
Ocklawaha, FL, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edward French, Pastor has completed a new book, "Knowing the Value of Perfect Peace," which addresses the universal human longing for serenity in an increasingly turbulent world. Rather than suggesting that peace comes from the absence of difficulty, this work reveals how true peace emerges through spiritual grounding and purposeful living. The book explores the profound promise of peace by examining the Person of Peace, the Prince of Peace, and the practical place that peace occupies in our daily existence.
With over five decades of pastoral experience, Edward French, Pastor brings authentic spiritual authority to his exploration of this timeless theme. As the founder and overseer of Higher Call Ministries International, Inc., established in 1986, he has devoted his life to serving others through community outreach, prison ministry, deliverance work, and international gospel efforts. His journey—from preaching his first sermon at sixteen to leading ministries across the Caribbean, South America, and Africa—informs every page with credible wisdom and tested faith.
"Knowing the Value of Perfect Peace" presents readers with an enlightening road map to understanding that adversity and tranquility need not be mutually exclusive. Through meticulous examination of spiritual principles, divine plans, and transformative paths, the book guides seekers toward a purposeful existence rooted in unshakeable inner strength. Readers will discover how to plant seeds of peace, protect their spiritual sanctuary, and embrace the presence and power of perfect peace—ultimately learning to construct a life filled with clarity, meaning, and genuine serenity.
"My prayer is that readers will come to understand that perfect peace is not merely a distant ideal but an attainable reality available to those who seek it through faith and spiritual discipline," said author Edward French, Pastor.
Published by Covenant Books, Edward French, Pastor's stirring work equips believers with practical insights and spiritual foundations for cultivating lasting peace. This guide demonstrates that the path to tranquility lies not in escaping life's challenges but in developing a steadfast spirit within them.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Knowing the Value of Perfect Peace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With over five decades of pastoral experience, Edward French, Pastor brings authentic spiritual authority to his exploration of this timeless theme. As the founder and overseer of Higher Call Ministries International, Inc., established in 1986, he has devoted his life to serving others through community outreach, prison ministry, deliverance work, and international gospel efforts. His journey—from preaching his first sermon at sixteen to leading ministries across the Caribbean, South America, and Africa—informs every page with credible wisdom and tested faith.
"Knowing the Value of Perfect Peace" presents readers with an enlightening road map to understanding that adversity and tranquility need not be mutually exclusive. Through meticulous examination of spiritual principles, divine plans, and transformative paths, the book guides seekers toward a purposeful existence rooted in unshakeable inner strength. Readers will discover how to plant seeds of peace, protect their spiritual sanctuary, and embrace the presence and power of perfect peace—ultimately learning to construct a life filled with clarity, meaning, and genuine serenity.
"My prayer is that readers will come to understand that perfect peace is not merely a distant ideal but an attainable reality available to those who seek it through faith and spiritual discipline," said author Edward French, Pastor.
Published by Covenant Books, Edward French, Pastor's stirring work equips believers with practical insights and spiritual foundations for cultivating lasting peace. This guide demonstrates that the path to tranquility lies not in escaping life's challenges but in developing a steadfast spirit within them.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Knowing the Value of Perfect Peace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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