Recent Release, "Richard Calloway, Forgotten Hero," from Covenant Books Author Jean Sorrell Hurley, Chronicles an Eighteenth-Century Pioneer Overshadowed by History
Lafayette, LA, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jean Sorrell Hurley has completed a new book exploring the life of Colonel Richard Calloway, a visionary whose legacy shaped the nation's westward expansion. Through meticulous research and engaging narrative, Hurley brings to light the remarkable story of a man whose leadership, courage, and determination transformed the American frontier. From his experiences in the French and Indian War to his instrumental role in establishing Fort Boonesborough and blazing the Wilderness Trail, Calloway's achievements reveal a figure of substantial historical significance whose name deserves restoration to the American consciousness.
Hurley's own heritage runs deep in the soil of old Virginia and Kentucky—her ancestors moved among the circles of Jefferson, Washington, and Boone. This familial connection to the pioneering spirit has fueled her passion for resurrecting the stories of those who labored to build a nation. Her award-winning work has previously explored untold narratives of American history, bringing forgotten voices into focus through both screenplay and novel form.
"Richard Calloway, Forgotten Hero" unveils the intricate tapestry of Calloway's life, weaving together threads of family bonds, leadership acumen, and unwavering resolve in the face of wilderness peril. Readers will encounter the harrowing abduction of Calloway's and Boone's daughters, the surrender of salt-makers to Chief Black Fish, and the pivotal Siege of 1778—events that tested the mettle of these intrepid settlers. Beyond the dramatic episodes lies a portrait of a man whose vision and determination created the foundations upon which Kentucky would eventually join the Union, making his story essential to understanding American identity and perseverance.
"My mission in writing this biography," said author Jean Sorrell Hurley, "was to restore Colonel Calloway to his rightful place in our national memory. His contributions to American civilization were profound, yet history had largely forgotten him. Through this work, I hope readers will understand how individual courage and vision shaped our nation's destiny."
Published by Covenant Books, Jean Sorrell Hurley's scholarly yet accessible work illuminates a pivotal chapter in American pioneering history. This biography enriches our understanding of the men and women whose sacrifices and determination forged a nation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Richard Calloway, Forgotten Hero" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Hurley's own heritage runs deep in the soil of old Virginia and Kentucky—her ancestors moved among the circles of Jefferson, Washington, and Boone. This familial connection to the pioneering spirit has fueled her passion for resurrecting the stories of those who labored to build a nation. Her award-winning work has previously explored untold narratives of American history, bringing forgotten voices into focus through both screenplay and novel form.
"Richard Calloway, Forgotten Hero" unveils the intricate tapestry of Calloway's life, weaving together threads of family bonds, leadership acumen, and unwavering resolve in the face of wilderness peril. Readers will encounter the harrowing abduction of Calloway's and Boone's daughters, the surrender of salt-makers to Chief Black Fish, and the pivotal Siege of 1778—events that tested the mettle of these intrepid settlers. Beyond the dramatic episodes lies a portrait of a man whose vision and determination created the foundations upon which Kentucky would eventually join the Union, making his story essential to understanding American identity and perseverance.
"My mission in writing this biography," said author Jean Sorrell Hurley, "was to restore Colonel Calloway to his rightful place in our national memory. His contributions to American civilization were profound, yet history had largely forgotten him. Through this work, I hope readers will understand how individual courage and vision shaped our nation's destiny."
Published by Covenant Books, Jean Sorrell Hurley's scholarly yet accessible work illuminates a pivotal chapter in American pioneering history. This biography enriches our understanding of the men and women whose sacrifices and determination forged a nation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Richard Calloway, Forgotten Hero" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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