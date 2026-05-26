Recent Release, "A Football Symphony," from Covenant Books Author Don Lichty and Bob Lucey, Chronicles Four State Championship Seasons of Curtis Viking Football
Snohomish, WA, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Don Lichty and Bob Lucey have completed a new book, "A Football Symphony: Four Championship Seasons of Curtis Viking Football," which traces the remarkable journey of four state championship teams from Curtis High School in Washington State across the years 1989, 1990, 1995, and 1996. The narrative captures the dramatic wins, challenging losses, and transformative responses that defined each season, while identifying the three foundational values—commitment to excellence, trust, and caring—upon which the entire football program was built. Through vivid storytelling and detailed analysis, the book demonstrates how these principles created an environment where continuous improvement, player ownership, and unified community became hallmarks of sustained success.
The authors bring substantial expertise to their work, having coached together at Curtis High School and accumulated sixty years of combined coaching experience, including forty years in head coaching roles. Bob Lucey, a former defensive noseguard at the University of Puget Sound, spent thirty-one years as head coach at Curtis, during which time he guided his teams to four AAA state championships and saw over one hundred of his players earn college football scholarships. Don Lichty, a Princeton University graduate with advanced degrees from Reed College, the University of Oregon, and Fuller Seminary, brought a multifaceted perspective shaped by his work as a teacher, coach, school administrator, and ordained Presbyterian minister. Together, they offer readers the benefit of decades spent building winning programs and mentoring young athletes.
In "A Football Symphony" by Don Lichty and Bob Lucey, readers will discover far more than a historical account of four great teams—they will gain an instructional blueprint for constructing a successful football program from the ground up. The book explores the physical and mental components of the game, program organization, coaching philosophy, defensive and offensive principles, and the leadership qualities that enabled Curtis to achieve sustained excellence. Readers will encounter memorable examples of resilience, such as how each championship team responded to its single loss with a convincing victory, and touching illustrations of inclusive community, including the story of a student standing four feet six inches tall who became a valued contributing member of the team. Whether you are an aspiring coach seeking guidance or a football enthusiast appreciating the sport's finest traditions, this work illuminates how character, dedication, and strategic vision converge to create lasting achievement.
Said authors Don Lichty and Bob Lucey: "Our four championship seasons at Curtis High School taught us that success is built on a foundation of shared values. This book captures not just the games we won, but the principles that made those victories possible—and how those same principles apply to any endeavor where people come together with purpose and commitment."
Published by Covenant Books, Don Lichty’s and Bob Lucey's instructional work equips coaches at all levels with proven strategies and philosophical insights while entertaining fans with the unforgettable story of Curtis Viking Football. This book serves as both a testament to excellence and a practical resource for building championship culture.
Readers who wish to experience this authoritative work can purchase "A Football Symphony" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The authors bring substantial expertise to their work, having coached together at Curtis High School and accumulated sixty years of combined coaching experience, including forty years in head coaching roles. Bob Lucey, a former defensive noseguard at the University of Puget Sound, spent thirty-one years as head coach at Curtis, during which time he guided his teams to four AAA state championships and saw over one hundred of his players earn college football scholarships. Don Lichty, a Princeton University graduate with advanced degrees from Reed College, the University of Oregon, and Fuller Seminary, brought a multifaceted perspective shaped by his work as a teacher, coach, school administrator, and ordained Presbyterian minister. Together, they offer readers the benefit of decades spent building winning programs and mentoring young athletes.
In "A Football Symphony" by Don Lichty and Bob Lucey, readers will discover far more than a historical account of four great teams—they will gain an instructional blueprint for constructing a successful football program from the ground up. The book explores the physical and mental components of the game, program organization, coaching philosophy, defensive and offensive principles, and the leadership qualities that enabled Curtis to achieve sustained excellence. Readers will encounter memorable examples of resilience, such as how each championship team responded to its single loss with a convincing victory, and touching illustrations of inclusive community, including the story of a student standing four feet six inches tall who became a valued contributing member of the team. Whether you are an aspiring coach seeking guidance or a football enthusiast appreciating the sport's finest traditions, this work illuminates how character, dedication, and strategic vision converge to create lasting achievement.
Said authors Don Lichty and Bob Lucey: "Our four championship seasons at Curtis High School taught us that success is built on a foundation of shared values. This book captures not just the games we won, but the principles that made those victories possible—and how those same principles apply to any endeavor where people come together with purpose and commitment."
Published by Covenant Books, Don Lichty’s and Bob Lucey's instructional work equips coaches at all levels with proven strategies and philosophical insights while entertaining fans with the unforgettable story of Curtis Viking Football. This book serves as both a testament to excellence and a practical resource for building championship culture.
Readers who wish to experience this authoritative work can purchase "A Football Symphony" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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