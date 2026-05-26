Recent Release, "Back from the Brink," from Covenant Books Author Lorraine Griffin, Presents a Miraculous Testimony of Recovery from a Terminal Diagnosis
Point Pleasant, NJ, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lorraine Griffin has completed a new book, "Back from the Brink": Cancer-Free in Less Than Five Months, which documents an extraordinary journey of healing against seemingly insurmountable odds. The narrative begins with a sobering question: Why, after decades of research and billions in funding, has the medical establishment failed to produce a cure for cancer? Through her candid account, Griffin reveals that alternatives do exist—that pathways to wellness have been available for years, known only to those who dared to seek them. Her story traces the pivotal moment when she stood at death's door, only to discover a beacon of hope through an unconventional clinic and the courage of those who believed in another way.
A retired New Jersey middle school teacher who spent her career teaching English and American history, Griffin brings the same clarity and conviction to her writing that she once brought to her classroom. For nearly two decades, she carried this testimony silently, watching it remain as vivid and transformative as the day she experienced it. Her faith as a Christian undergirds every page, infusing her account with both humility and gratitude. Now, having finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a published author, she shares this powerful witness with readers everywhere.
"Back from the Brink" explores profound themes about health, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit when confronted with mortality. Readers will discover not merely a survival story, but a testament to the possibility of reclaiming one's life—of emerging from the brink not simply restored, but renewed to better health than before. The stakes are personal and universal: Will we question conventional wisdom? Will we seek alternative paths when faced with terminal circumstances? Through Griffin's authentic narrative, audiences gain insight into the transformative power of hope, determination, and spiritual conviction.
"This book represents my greatest joy and deepest gratitude," said author Lorraine Griffin. "I have waited years to share this miracle, and my fervent prayer is that my story will awaken others to pursue genuine wellness and embrace the possibility of healing."
Published by Covenant Books, Lorraine Griffin's transformative work offers readers a testament to faith and resilience during life's darkest moments. Her account challenges conventional thinking while inspiring hope in those facing health crises.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Back from the Brink" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A retired New Jersey middle school teacher who spent her career teaching English and American history, Griffin brings the same clarity and conviction to her writing that she once brought to her classroom. For nearly two decades, she carried this testimony silently, watching it remain as vivid and transformative as the day she experienced it. Her faith as a Christian undergirds every page, infusing her account with both humility and gratitude. Now, having finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a published author, she shares this powerful witness with readers everywhere.
"Back from the Brink" explores profound themes about health, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit when confronted with mortality. Readers will discover not merely a survival story, but a testament to the possibility of reclaiming one's life—of emerging from the brink not simply restored, but renewed to better health than before. The stakes are personal and universal: Will we question conventional wisdom? Will we seek alternative paths when faced with terminal circumstances? Through Griffin's authentic narrative, audiences gain insight into the transformative power of hope, determination, and spiritual conviction.
"This book represents my greatest joy and deepest gratitude," said author Lorraine Griffin. "I have waited years to share this miracle, and my fervent prayer is that my story will awaken others to pursue genuine wellness and embrace the possibility of healing."
Published by Covenant Books, Lorraine Griffin's transformative work offers readers a testament to faith and resilience during life's darkest moments. Her account challenges conventional thinking while inspiring hope in those facing health crises.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Back from the Brink" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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