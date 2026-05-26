Recent Release, "Forgive Me, Forgive Me Not!" from Covenant Books Author C.C. Varner-Halback, Explores the Complex and Challenging Journey of Forgiveness
Atlanta, GA, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C.C. Varner-Halback has completed a new book, "Forgive Me, Forgive Me Not!": How to FORGIVE When You Cannot FORGET! The author invites readers to embark on an intimate exploration of the personal battles many face when trying to forgive those who have wronged them. Through heartfelt stories and practical guidance, the book offers a compassionate path forward.
Hailing from the Lowcountry of South Carolina, C.C. Varner-Halback has personally grappled with the subject of forgiveness throughout his lifetime. From lies and betrayal to wrongful termination and broken relationships, the author has weathered many storms and now shares hard-earned insights to help others find peace.
"Forgive Me, Forgive Me Not!" by C.C. Varner-Halback delves into the nuanced and deeply spiritual process of forgiveness. Readers will discover the transformative power of letting go, even when memories linger, as well as the freeing grace that can emerge from such a journey. The book invites all who have been wounded to embark on the courageous path toward healing.
"This book is the result of my own personal struggles and search for answers," said author C.C. Varner-Halback. "I hope it will encourage others who are navigating their own challenges with forgiveness."
Published by Covenant Books, C.C. Varner-Halback's insightful work offers readers a guiding light on the often-difficult road to forgiveness. This profound and spiritually rich exploration provides a beacon of hope for those seeking to heal the hurts of the past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Forgive Me, Forgive Me Not!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Hailing from the Lowcountry of South Carolina, C.C. Varner-Halback has personally grappled with the subject of forgiveness throughout his lifetime. From lies and betrayal to wrongful termination and broken relationships, the author has weathered many storms and now shares hard-earned insights to help others find peace.
"Forgive Me, Forgive Me Not!" by C.C. Varner-Halback delves into the nuanced and deeply spiritual process of forgiveness. Readers will discover the transformative power of letting go, even when memories linger, as well as the freeing grace that can emerge from such a journey. The book invites all who have been wounded to embark on the courageous path toward healing.
"This book is the result of my own personal struggles and search for answers," said author C.C. Varner-Halback. "I hope it will encourage others who are navigating their own challenges with forgiveness."
Published by Covenant Books, C.C. Varner-Halback's insightful work offers readers a guiding light on the often-difficult road to forgiveness. This profound and spiritually rich exploration provides a beacon of hope for those seeking to heal the hurts of the past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Forgive Me, Forgive Me Not!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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