Recent Release, "Grace Reveals A Hidden God," from Covenant Books Author Harlan Kaden, Wrestles with Humanity's Deepest Questions About God's Presence and Purpose
Redwood Falls, MN, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harlan Kaden has completed a new book, "Grace Reveals A Hidden God," a profound exploration rooted in his journey from a sheltered rural Missouri upbringing to grappling with life's most challenging theological and existential questions. Through vivid storytelling interwoven with philosophical, theological, and scientific reflection, Kaden invites readers into an honest investigation of God's existence and humanity's place in the universe, seeking answers to the timeless question: Why am I here?
Pastor Kaden brings four and a half decades of parish ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to this work, drawing on his deep theological training and natural gift for narrative. A 1974 graduate of Concordia Senior College and holder of a Master of Divinity from Christ Seminary, he has served Lutheran congregations across the heartland while honing his storytelling craft with thousands of faithful listeners. His warm perspective and genuine curiosity about life's biggest mysteries shine through every page.
"Grace Reveals A Hidden God" invites readers to discover how the seeming hiddenness of God actually conceals breathtaking grace and unconditional love. Through both humorous and earnest anecdotes, Kaden demonstrates that extraordinary signs of divine purpose may already be present in your ordinary daily experiences. Written in accessible language, this spiritually rich work speaks to every person searching for meaning, offering clarity about God's profound involvement in human life and the reassurance that your existence holds profound significance and eternal hope.
"I have come to understand that within the hiddenness of God lies an astonishing revelation of grace," said author Harlan Kaden. "My hope is that readers will recognize signs of God's love already woven throughout their own stories and find renewed purpose in knowing they matter deeply to the divine."
Published by Covenant Books, Harlan Kaden's thoughtful work equips readers with fresh perspective on age-old questions about faith and meaning. This contemplative book transforms abstract theological concerns into personal discoveries that deepen one's relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Grace Reveals A Hidden God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Pastor Kaden brings four and a half decades of parish ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to this work, drawing on his deep theological training and natural gift for narrative. A 1974 graduate of Concordia Senior College and holder of a Master of Divinity from Christ Seminary, he has served Lutheran congregations across the heartland while honing his storytelling craft with thousands of faithful listeners. His warm perspective and genuine curiosity about life's biggest mysteries shine through every page.
"Grace Reveals A Hidden God" invites readers to discover how the seeming hiddenness of God actually conceals breathtaking grace and unconditional love. Through both humorous and earnest anecdotes, Kaden demonstrates that extraordinary signs of divine purpose may already be present in your ordinary daily experiences. Written in accessible language, this spiritually rich work speaks to every person searching for meaning, offering clarity about God's profound involvement in human life and the reassurance that your existence holds profound significance and eternal hope.
"I have come to understand that within the hiddenness of God lies an astonishing revelation of grace," said author Harlan Kaden. "My hope is that readers will recognize signs of God's love already woven throughout their own stories and find renewed purpose in knowing they matter deeply to the divine."
Published by Covenant Books, Harlan Kaden's thoughtful work equips readers with fresh perspective on age-old questions about faith and meaning. This contemplative book transforms abstract theological concerns into personal discoveries that deepen one's relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Grace Reveals A Hidden God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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