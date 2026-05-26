Recent Release, "Esther Berry," from Covenant Books Author Wallace Scott, Chronicles a Woman's Extraordinary Spiritual Transformation Through Unwavering Faith
Clearwater, FL, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wallace Scott has completed a new book, "Esther Berry: The Prophetic Lioness," which tells the intimate story of his mother's profound journey toward spiritual surrender. Through her steadfast obedience and deep communion with the Holy Spirit, this remarkable woman experienced a complete metamorphosis that extended far beyond her own life, touching the hearts and souls of everyone in her sphere of influence. Her testimony stands as a beacon of what becomes possible when a believer fully yields to God's calling and embraces the transformative power of prayer.
As a mighty man of God and devoted prayer warrior himself, Wallace Scott brings authentic credibility and tender reverence to this biographical portrait. A successful entrepreneur living in Florida with his wife and two young children, he shares his mother's passionate devotion to Scripture and spiritual disciplines. His background as an avid student of the Word, combined with his close relationship to his subject, enables him to present this account with both depth and genuine affection, honoring the woman who shaped his own faith journey.
In "Esther Berry," readers will discover how one woman's commitment to submission and intercession created a ripple effect of kingdom impact that continues to flourish across generations. The stakes are profoundly personal—this is a son's tribute to his mother's legacy—yet universally resonant for anyone seeking to understand how a life surrendered to God can become a force for spiritual awakening. Through these pages, readers encounter not merely a biography, but an inspiring testament to the supernatural strength that flows from feminine faith and the eternal consequences of choosing obedience over comfort.
"My mother's story is one of radical transformation and unwavering trust in God's plan," said author Wallace Scott. "She is truly a prophetic lioness, and I hope her journey will inspire others to surrender their lives completely to the Holy Spirit and discover the abundant blessings that follow such commitment."
Published by Covenant Books, Wallace Scott's stirring work demonstrates the life-altering effects of spiritual submission and intercession. This account will inspire readers to examine their own relationship with God and embrace the transformative potential of wholehearted faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Esther Berry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a mighty man of God and devoted prayer warrior himself, Wallace Scott brings authentic credibility and tender reverence to this biographical portrait. A successful entrepreneur living in Florida with his wife and two young children, he shares his mother's passionate devotion to Scripture and spiritual disciplines. His background as an avid student of the Word, combined with his close relationship to his subject, enables him to present this account with both depth and genuine affection, honoring the woman who shaped his own faith journey.
In "Esther Berry," readers will discover how one woman's commitment to submission and intercession created a ripple effect of kingdom impact that continues to flourish across generations. The stakes are profoundly personal—this is a son's tribute to his mother's legacy—yet universally resonant for anyone seeking to understand how a life surrendered to God can become a force for spiritual awakening. Through these pages, readers encounter not merely a biography, but an inspiring testament to the supernatural strength that flows from feminine faith and the eternal consequences of choosing obedience over comfort.
"My mother's story is one of radical transformation and unwavering trust in God's plan," said author Wallace Scott. "She is truly a prophetic lioness, and I hope her journey will inspire others to surrender their lives completely to the Holy Spirit and discover the abundant blessings that follow such commitment."
Published by Covenant Books, Wallace Scott's stirring work demonstrates the life-altering effects of spiritual submission and intercession. This account will inspire readers to examine their own relationship with God and embrace the transformative potential of wholehearted faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Esther Berry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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