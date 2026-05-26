Recent Release, "Old Testament Salvation," from Covenant Books Author Gary Stillman, Explores How Ancient Covenant Promises Connect with Salvation Through Christ
Rochester Hills, MI, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gary Stillman has completed a new book, "Old Testament Salvation," which undertakes a rigorous examination of how the Old and New Testaments form an interconnected theological whole centered on personal redemption. Rather than viewing these sacred texts as disconnected narratives, Stillman demonstrates a profound continuity, particularly as it pertains to salvation. The work traces how the New Testament's assertion that salvation hinges upon Christ's works and merits finds its foreshadowing in the Old Testament through the figure of the Suffering Servant, who makes his soul an offering for sin.
Stillman's journey to this understanding began during a personal crisis of faith in his middle years, when doubts long associated with adolescent questioning suddenly gripped him despite his intellectual acceptance of New Testament doctrine. A suggestion from someone of Hebrew heritage prompted him to examine what Scripture itself prophesied about the Jewish people and compare those predictions with historical reality. This inquiry led him into an extensive study of the Old Testament, where he discovered a pattern of prophetic accuracy spanning centuries—from the dispersal of the Jewish people through various persecutions to their remarkable restoration as a nation in 1948, and from Jesus's humble birth in an obscure corner of the Roman Empire to his becoming a transformative figure whose influence reshaped civilization itself.
"Old Testament Salvation" by Gary Stillman investigates the messianic character of the Servant through His exaltation, examines how New Testament quotations of Old Testament psalms attribute them to Christ, and explores the thematic threads connecting the Abrahamic, Davidic, and new covenants. Readers will discover how the concept of being born again possesses Old Testament roots intertwined with the new covenant, and how saving faith—understood as a condition of the heart—finds expression across both testaments. Through meticulous analysis, Stillman reveals what appears to be a seamless connection between the two covenants, challenging the widespread impression that they are fundamentally disjoint in their characteristics and offering readers a foundation for more robust spiritual conviction.
"My crisis of faith led me to recognize that while New Testament doctrines are precious, our faith remains vulnerable without understanding their Old Testament foundations," said author Gary Stillman. "Both the superstructure of New Testament teaching and the Old Testament foundation undergirding it are necessary for a truly robust faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Gary Stillman's enlightening work equips believers with a comprehensive understanding of Scripture's internal coherence. This exploration strengthens faith by demonstrating the historical veracity and theological unity of the Bible.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Old Testament Salvation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Stillman's journey to this understanding began during a personal crisis of faith in his middle years, when doubts long associated with adolescent questioning suddenly gripped him despite his intellectual acceptance of New Testament doctrine. A suggestion from someone of Hebrew heritage prompted him to examine what Scripture itself prophesied about the Jewish people and compare those predictions with historical reality. This inquiry led him into an extensive study of the Old Testament, where he discovered a pattern of prophetic accuracy spanning centuries—from the dispersal of the Jewish people through various persecutions to their remarkable restoration as a nation in 1948, and from Jesus's humble birth in an obscure corner of the Roman Empire to his becoming a transformative figure whose influence reshaped civilization itself.
"Old Testament Salvation" by Gary Stillman investigates the messianic character of the Servant through His exaltation, examines how New Testament quotations of Old Testament psalms attribute them to Christ, and explores the thematic threads connecting the Abrahamic, Davidic, and new covenants. Readers will discover how the concept of being born again possesses Old Testament roots intertwined with the new covenant, and how saving faith—understood as a condition of the heart—finds expression across both testaments. Through meticulous analysis, Stillman reveals what appears to be a seamless connection between the two covenants, challenging the widespread impression that they are fundamentally disjoint in their characteristics and offering readers a foundation for more robust spiritual conviction.
"My crisis of faith led me to recognize that while New Testament doctrines are precious, our faith remains vulnerable without understanding their Old Testament foundations," said author Gary Stillman. "Both the superstructure of New Testament teaching and the Old Testament foundation undergirding it are necessary for a truly robust faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Gary Stillman's enlightening work equips believers with a comprehensive understanding of Scripture's internal coherence. This exploration strengthens faith by demonstrating the historical veracity and theological unity of the Bible.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Old Testament Salvation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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