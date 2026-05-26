Recent Release, "National Verses," from Covenant Books Author John Ware, Explores How Song Texts Reveal American Values, Virtue, and Vision
New Orleans, LA, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Ware has completed a new book examining the intricate relationship between America's musical heritage and its foundational ideals. "National Verses: Values, Virtue, and Vision in American and African American Song Texts" challenges conventional assumptions about Black musical expression, moving beyond the limited narrative of spirituals and field songs to investigate how contemporary genres including gospel, hip-hop, and classical choral music embody our ongoing struggle for racial justice and equity. Through meticulous analysis of song texts across American traditions, Ware invites readers to reflect deeply on what it means to be American and to consider how our nation's music articulates both our shared values and our persistent divisions.
As a Professor of Music at Xavier University of Louisiana and conductor of the Xavier Concert Choir, John Ware brings decades of professional experience as both musician and educator to this scholarly yet accessible exploration. His background conducting the New Orleans Black Chorale for forty years and his extensive work preparing choral performances with the Louisiana Philharmonic Symphony inform his nuanced understanding of how music functions as a cultural force. Drawing on his classical training as a vocalist and his role as a mentor to emerging scholars, Ware synthesizes expertise across performance, composition, and humanities education to craft an argument that resonates across disciplines and communities.
This enlightening volume dissects American nationalism, Christian identity, and Black nationalist ideology while demonstrating how each finds expression through particular musical traditions. Readers will discover fresh perspectives on racial equity in choral music and encounter Ware's vision for a unified yet beautifully diverse American people united through song. Rather than presenting a conventional historical treatise, Ware employs poetry, biblical references, and the lived wisdom of a Mississippi native to illuminate controversial truths about identity and belonging. His ultimate purpose extends beyond academic discourse—he seeks to elevate musicians and choral directors as essential culture bearers deserving recognition in conversations about justice, nationalism, and human flourishing.
"Art and music impact the emotion, psyche, and yes, the very soul of humans. It is what unifies us," said author John Ware.
Published by Covenant Books, John Ware's thought-provoking work offers readers a transformative lens through which to understand American identity and musical expression. This book provides both musicians and engaged citizens with essential insights for bridging cultural divides through artistic dialogue.
Readers who wish to experience this timely work can purchase "National Verses" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a Professor of Music at Xavier University of Louisiana and conductor of the Xavier Concert Choir, John Ware brings decades of professional experience as both musician and educator to this scholarly yet accessible exploration. His background conducting the New Orleans Black Chorale for forty years and his extensive work preparing choral performances with the Louisiana Philharmonic Symphony inform his nuanced understanding of how music functions as a cultural force. Drawing on his classical training as a vocalist and his role as a mentor to emerging scholars, Ware synthesizes expertise across performance, composition, and humanities education to craft an argument that resonates across disciplines and communities.
This enlightening volume dissects American nationalism, Christian identity, and Black nationalist ideology while demonstrating how each finds expression through particular musical traditions. Readers will discover fresh perspectives on racial equity in choral music and encounter Ware's vision for a unified yet beautifully diverse American people united through song. Rather than presenting a conventional historical treatise, Ware employs poetry, biblical references, and the lived wisdom of a Mississippi native to illuminate controversial truths about identity and belonging. His ultimate purpose extends beyond academic discourse—he seeks to elevate musicians and choral directors as essential culture bearers deserving recognition in conversations about justice, nationalism, and human flourishing.
"Art and music impact the emotion, psyche, and yes, the very soul of humans. It is what unifies us," said author John Ware.
Published by Covenant Books, John Ware's thought-provoking work offers readers a transformative lens through which to understand American identity and musical expression. This book provides both musicians and engaged citizens with essential insights for bridging cultural divides through artistic dialogue.
Readers who wish to experience this timely work can purchase "National Verses" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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