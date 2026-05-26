Recent Release, "Stay Alive for Me," from Covenant Books Author R. J. Lewis, Explores Divine Intervention and Miraculous Faith During Unprecedented Global Hardship
North York, Canada, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R. J. Lewis has completed a new book, "Stay Alive for Me: Divine Intervention Amidst Distancing and Togetherness in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic," a true story of unwavering faith, fervent hope, and undeniable trust. The narrative unfolds during the turbulent pandemic era, when health crises and global stoppages became the new norm and lifelong dreams seemed unreachable. At its heart lies a profound challenge: two souls—a man whose faith is tested and a woman whose trust wavers—fight to preserve their enduring friendship and relationship as the world around them crumbles.
Born and raised in British Guiana before immigrating to Canada at age twenty-two, Lewis brings decades of lived experience to his work. Holding a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from York University and possessing self-taught religious scholarship, he has spent more than six decades observing the human condition across multiple continents. His perspective is shaped by travels throughout North America and Europe alongside his closest companion, Max, and by a personal commitment to exploring mental health, social challenges, and spiritual growth.
"Stay Alive for Me" chronicles supernatural manifestations that span six years, beginning with the pandemic's onset and marked by mysterious linear images appearing on a spiritual artifact—the Pietà. These ethereal occurrences correspond to real-time events, from intimate personal moments to global upheaval, revealing how divine intervention strengthens faith and channels transformative energy toward purposeful outcomes. The narrative celebrates women as catalysts for change and balance in a fractured world, ultimately offering a message of peace and hope amid chaos, and demonstrating how circular alignment and spiritual awakening can guide us toward a more harmonious future.
"This account represents my deepest conviction that faith transcends adversity and that divine presence shapes our lives in ways both visible and invisible," said author R. J. Lewis.
Published by Covenant Books, R. J. Lewis's spiritually rich work offers readers a profound testament to resilience during humanity's darkest hours. This account will inspire faith and illuminate the transformative power of trust when all seems lost.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Stay Alive for Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Born and raised in British Guiana before immigrating to Canada at age twenty-two, Lewis brings decades of lived experience to his work. Holding a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from York University and possessing self-taught religious scholarship, he has spent more than six decades observing the human condition across multiple continents. His perspective is shaped by travels throughout North America and Europe alongside his closest companion, Max, and by a personal commitment to exploring mental health, social challenges, and spiritual growth.
"Stay Alive for Me" chronicles supernatural manifestations that span six years, beginning with the pandemic's onset and marked by mysterious linear images appearing on a spiritual artifact—the Pietà. These ethereal occurrences correspond to real-time events, from intimate personal moments to global upheaval, revealing how divine intervention strengthens faith and channels transformative energy toward purposeful outcomes. The narrative celebrates women as catalysts for change and balance in a fractured world, ultimately offering a message of peace and hope amid chaos, and demonstrating how circular alignment and spiritual awakening can guide us toward a more harmonious future.
"This account represents my deepest conviction that faith transcends adversity and that divine presence shapes our lives in ways both visible and invisible," said author R. J. Lewis.
Published by Covenant Books, R. J. Lewis's spiritually rich work offers readers a profound testament to resilience during humanity's darkest hours. This account will inspire faith and illuminate the transformative power of trust when all seems lost.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Stay Alive for Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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