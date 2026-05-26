Recent Release, "Maple's Home," from Covenant Books Author Jillian E. LeCompte, Tells the Uplifting Story of a Puppy's Journey to Finding Her Forever Family
Cassville, MO, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jillian E. LeCompte has completed a new book, "Maple's Home," which follows Maple, a bouncy, tail-wagging puppy who dreams of finding her forever family. Living on a farm where she plays joyfully with her puppy friends, Maple yearns for something more—a place to call her own and a family to love her unconditionally. When a kind family arrives one special day and instantly falls in love with her, Maple's world transforms, and she begins to understand that true home is about far more than just a physical place.
Throughout her life, Jillian E. LeCompte has been captivated by adventure in all its forms, from traveling the world to exploring her small town in southwest Missouri. Her inspiration for "Maple's Home" springs directly from the real-life friendship between her beloved goldendoodle, Maple, and a golden retriever named Henry. Through their playful antics and genuine bond, Jillian discovered the perfect vessel for sharing stories that combine faith, fun, and furry companionship with young readers.
In "Maple's Home," LeCompte weaves together themes of adoption and belonging, revealing that love transcends physical spaces and that being chosen matters profoundly. As Maple settles into her new home and discovers what family truly means, readers will encounter a tender narrative reminding them that just as Maple was chosen by her family, God chooses each of us to be part of His forever family. This enchanting tale brims with cuddles, joy, and the unconditional love that speaks to both hearts and souls, delivering a faith-centered message wrapped in tail-wagging adventure.
"Through Maple's story, I wanted children to experience the warmth of being chosen and loved while understanding that God's love for us mirrors the devotion we see between pets and their families," said author Jillian E. LeCompte.
Published by Covenant Books, Jillian E. LeCompte's charming work celebrates adoption and belonging while drawing young readers closer to understanding God's eternal love. This delightful book promises to touch hearts and inspire conversations about faith, family, and what it truly means to come home.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Maple's Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Throughout her life, Jillian E. LeCompte has been captivated by adventure in all its forms, from traveling the world to exploring her small town in southwest Missouri. Her inspiration for "Maple's Home" springs directly from the real-life friendship between her beloved goldendoodle, Maple, and a golden retriever named Henry. Through their playful antics and genuine bond, Jillian discovered the perfect vessel for sharing stories that combine faith, fun, and furry companionship with young readers.
In "Maple's Home," LeCompte weaves together themes of adoption and belonging, revealing that love transcends physical spaces and that being chosen matters profoundly. As Maple settles into her new home and discovers what family truly means, readers will encounter a tender narrative reminding them that just as Maple was chosen by her family, God chooses each of us to be part of His forever family. This enchanting tale brims with cuddles, joy, and the unconditional love that speaks to both hearts and souls, delivering a faith-centered message wrapped in tail-wagging adventure.
"Through Maple's story, I wanted children to experience the warmth of being chosen and loved while understanding that God's love for us mirrors the devotion we see between pets and their families," said author Jillian E. LeCompte.
Published by Covenant Books, Jillian E. LeCompte's charming work celebrates adoption and belonging while drawing young readers closer to understanding God's eternal love. This delightful book promises to touch hearts and inspire conversations about faith, family, and what it truly means to come home.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Maple's Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories