Recent Release, "The Course You Choose," from Covenant Books Author Ann J. Fowler, Chronicles a Mother's Faith Through Autism, Divorce, and Homeschooling
Blacklick, OH, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ann J. Fowler has completed a new book, "The Course You Choose: A Mother's Triumphant Journey of Faith Through Autism, Divorce, and Homeschooling Her Remarkable Son," which tells the extraordinary account of how a certified teacher's decisive actions transformed her son's educational path after troubling behaviors emerged in preschool. When Henry's teachers labeled him a "loner" and "disturbance," his mother recognized the need for change, leading to a successful homeschooling year in kindergarten. However, a devastating event in first grade resulted in a diagnosis of high-functioning autism, setting the stage for a journey that would test her resolve and deepen her reliance on divine guidance.
Drawing on her professional background as an educator, her steadfast faith, and her profound love for her son, Fowler crafted an individualized approach to Henry's education when circumstances demanded it most. The dissolution of her marriage coincided with his diagnosis, stripping away the familiar comforts of her previous life and forcing her to lean entirely on God's direction. As a single homeschooling mother facing seemingly insurmountable challenges, she discovered that spiritual surrender and customized educational strategies could unlock her son's potential in ways traditional schooling could not have achieved.
This inspiring narrative reveals how one family's courageous choices and unwavering trust in divine provision transformed adversity into triumph. Readers will discover the tangible benefits of personalized home education, the resilience required to navigate unexpected life upheavals, and the profound truth that when we surrender our plans to God's highest course, He faithfully equips us to accomplish our deepest aspirations for those we love most.
"My journey taught me that the course we choose for our children's education extends far beyond academics—it encompasses spiritual growth, emotional development, and the cultivation of resilience," said author Ann J. Fowler. "Through my son's autism diagnosis and our family's transformation, I witnessed firsthand how God's wisdom surpasses our understanding and how surrendering our control opens doors we never knew existed."
Published by Covenant Books, Ann J. Fowler's heartfelt work offers solace and encouragement to parents navigating autism, faith challenges, and educational decisions. This testimony demonstrates the transformative power of trust in God's provision during life's most turbulent seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "The Course You Choose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing on her professional background as an educator, her steadfast faith, and her profound love for her son, Fowler crafted an individualized approach to Henry's education when circumstances demanded it most. The dissolution of her marriage coincided with his diagnosis, stripping away the familiar comforts of her previous life and forcing her to lean entirely on God's direction. As a single homeschooling mother facing seemingly insurmountable challenges, she discovered that spiritual surrender and customized educational strategies could unlock her son's potential in ways traditional schooling could not have achieved.
This inspiring narrative reveals how one family's courageous choices and unwavering trust in divine provision transformed adversity into triumph. Readers will discover the tangible benefits of personalized home education, the resilience required to navigate unexpected life upheavals, and the profound truth that when we surrender our plans to God's highest course, He faithfully equips us to accomplish our deepest aspirations for those we love most.
"My journey taught me that the course we choose for our children's education extends far beyond academics—it encompasses spiritual growth, emotional development, and the cultivation of resilience," said author Ann J. Fowler. "Through my son's autism diagnosis and our family's transformation, I witnessed firsthand how God's wisdom surpasses our understanding and how surrendering our control opens doors we never knew existed."
Published by Covenant Books, Ann J. Fowler's heartfelt work offers solace and encouragement to parents navigating autism, faith challenges, and educational decisions. This testimony demonstrates the transformative power of trust in God's provision during life's most turbulent seasons.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "The Course You Choose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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