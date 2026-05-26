Recent Release, "Forging Redemption," from Covenant Books Author JD Firlik, Tells of Three Humble Nails Destined for Eternity's Most Sacred Purpose
Phoenix, AZ, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JD Firlik has completed a new book, "Forging Redemption: The Untold Tale of Three Nails" that reimagines the crucifixion through the eyes of three perfectly forged nails. Cast into a barrel of seemingly worthless metal, these nails watch as their counterparts are chosen for ordinary purposes—building homes, barns, and bridges. Yet they remain, waiting in silence until divine mystery transports them to Golgotha on Good Friday morning, where they fulfill their eternal calling in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
As a Senior Leader in the United States Air Force with twenty-four years of dedicated service, JD brings a unique perspective shaped by a lifetime of global exploration and profound spiritual reflection. His journey from humble beginnings across diverse cultures—from California to England, Portugal, Japan, and beyond—has cultivated a deep understanding of human resilience and divine purpose. Now settled in Southern Arizona's Sonoran Desert, JD channels his awe-inspiring experiences and hard-won wisdom into storytelling that touches both young and mature hearts.
In "Forging Redemption," JD Firlik explores themes of sacrifice, hidden purpose, and the profound value God places on every soul, no matter how overlooked or small. Through poetic, accessible language rich with biblical symbolism, readers will discover how the sacred Trinity nails become eternal symbols of love and hope. This illuminating narrative reveals that even those who feel forgotten are woven into God's greater plan, offering young readers—and adults alike—a gentle yet transformative understanding of Christ's love and the divine significance hidden within life's seemingly insignificant moments.
"I wanted to share a story that helps readers see beyond the surface," said author JD Firlik, "to recognize that God takes what the world deems worthless and forges it into something eternally meaningful. Every life, no matter how hidden, carries divine value."
Published by Covenant Books, JD Firlik's spiritually rich work offers families a treasure for Easter celebrations, Sunday school lessons, and everyday moments seeking deeper faith. This enchanting picture book transforms hearts and illuminates the stunning depth of redemption's story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Forging Redemption: The Untold Tale of Three Nails" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a Senior Leader in the United States Air Force with twenty-four years of dedicated service, JD brings a unique perspective shaped by a lifetime of global exploration and profound spiritual reflection. His journey from humble beginnings across diverse cultures—from California to England, Portugal, Japan, and beyond—has cultivated a deep understanding of human resilience and divine purpose. Now settled in Southern Arizona's Sonoran Desert, JD channels his awe-inspiring experiences and hard-won wisdom into storytelling that touches both young and mature hearts.
In "Forging Redemption," JD Firlik explores themes of sacrifice, hidden purpose, and the profound value God places on every soul, no matter how overlooked or small. Through poetic, accessible language rich with biblical symbolism, readers will discover how the sacred Trinity nails become eternal symbols of love and hope. This illuminating narrative reveals that even those who feel forgotten are woven into God's greater plan, offering young readers—and adults alike—a gentle yet transformative understanding of Christ's love and the divine significance hidden within life's seemingly insignificant moments.
"I wanted to share a story that helps readers see beyond the surface," said author JD Firlik, "to recognize that God takes what the world deems worthless and forges it into something eternally meaningful. Every life, no matter how hidden, carries divine value."
Published by Covenant Books, JD Firlik's spiritually rich work offers families a treasure for Easter celebrations, Sunday school lessons, and everyday moments seeking deeper faith. This enchanting picture book transforms hearts and illuminates the stunning depth of redemption's story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Forging Redemption: The Untold Tale of Three Nails" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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