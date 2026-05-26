Recent Release, "Where Birds Chirp No More," from Covenant Books Author Robert B. McArtor, Chronicles One Man's Journey from Abandonment and Abuse to Redemption
Fallston, MD, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert B. McArtor has completed a new book, "Where Birds Chirp No More," which chronicles his harrowing journey from childhood abandonment at age nine through years of unimaginable trauma and survival on the streets of Baltimore. Cast into a world of isolation and hardship, the young Robert relied on his fierce determination and resilience to navigate each perilous day. The narrative unfolds with unflinching honesty, documenting his struggle against the relentless grip of his past as he fights to remain alive in circumstances that would break most individuals.
McArtor draws from lived experience that few can claim to understand. Born in 1970 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, he endured severe childhood abuse, torture, and abandonment before becoming a runaway teenager surviving on hostile city streets. His personal battle with addiction, trauma, and despair eventually led to an encounter with a pastor's wife whose act of grace opened a door to healing. Now deeply committed to community outreach and mentoring programs, McArtor channels his profound experiences into advocacy for abuse survivors and those navigating similar darkness.
"Where Birds Chirp No More" presents a searing exploration of abandonment, addiction, and the transformative power of divine healing. Readers will discover whether Robert can transcend the suffocating weight of his memories and find forgiveness, or whether the haunting echoes of his past will forever silence the song within his soul. Through raw vulnerability and spiritual authenticity, McArtor reveals how God's healing grace can reach even those the world has forsaken, offering a gripping testament to the indomitable resilience of the human spirit.
"My story is not for the faint at heart," said the author. "I wanted to write something authentic and unflinching—a narrative that doesn't minimize the severity of abuse but also doesn't shy away from the redemptive power of faith and compassion. I hope readers find hope in these pages and recognize that healing is possible, no matter how dark your circumstances have been."
Published by Covenant Books, Robert B. McArtor's candid work provides solace and inspiration to survivors of childhood trauma while challenging readers to confront the hidden struggles of abuse within their communities. His story demonstrates that redemption and purpose can emerge from the deepest suffering when met with faith, support, and unwavering determination.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Where Birds Chirp No More" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
McArtor draws from lived experience that few can claim to understand. Born in 1970 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, he endured severe childhood abuse, torture, and abandonment before becoming a runaway teenager surviving on hostile city streets. His personal battle with addiction, trauma, and despair eventually led to an encounter with a pastor's wife whose act of grace opened a door to healing. Now deeply committed to community outreach and mentoring programs, McArtor channels his profound experiences into advocacy for abuse survivors and those navigating similar darkness.
"Where Birds Chirp No More" presents a searing exploration of abandonment, addiction, and the transformative power of divine healing. Readers will discover whether Robert can transcend the suffocating weight of his memories and find forgiveness, or whether the haunting echoes of his past will forever silence the song within his soul. Through raw vulnerability and spiritual authenticity, McArtor reveals how God's healing grace can reach even those the world has forsaken, offering a gripping testament to the indomitable resilience of the human spirit.
"My story is not for the faint at heart," said the author. "I wanted to write something authentic and unflinching—a narrative that doesn't minimize the severity of abuse but also doesn't shy away from the redemptive power of faith and compassion. I hope readers find hope in these pages and recognize that healing is possible, no matter how dark your circumstances have been."
Published by Covenant Books, Robert B. McArtor's candid work provides solace and inspiration to survivors of childhood trauma while challenging readers to confront the hidden struggles of abuse within their communities. His story demonstrates that redemption and purpose can emerge from the deepest suffering when met with faith, support, and unwavering determination.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Where Birds Chirp No More" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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