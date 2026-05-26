Recent Release, "Divine Love," from Covenant Books Author Tutu Sene, Explores the Fragile Reality Lurking Beneath a Couple's Perfect Public Facade
Las Vegas, NV, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tutu Sene has completed a new book called "Divine Love," a gripping exploration of Ian Smith and his wife Isla, whose glamorous existence as a celebrated athlete and his spouse masks deeply buried truths. When Amina Toure, a stunning woman from Ian's past, reenters their world, the carefully constructed walls of their marriage begin to crack, forcing each character to confront the secrets and regrets that have defined their connection.
Drawing on her extensive fifteen-year background in healthcare and her residence across six countries, Sene brings an intimate understanding of human complexity and cultural nuance to her narrative. Her educational foundation from Syracuse University and Columbia University, combined with her passion for romantic historical dramas, has shaped her ability to weave together intricate emotional landscapes that resonate across diverse audiences.
In "Divine Love," Sene examines themes of love, loss, and the masks people wear to survive in the public eye. As Amina becomes woven into Ian and Isla's existence, readers will discover whether she represents the salvation their troubled marriage desperately needs or the catalyst that will ultimately destroy it. The novel probes the question of whether true connection can withstand the weight of shared history and unresolved heartache, asking readers to consider what happens when the past refuses to remain where it belongs.
"I wanted to create a story that celebrates love as a transformative force while acknowledging the complexity of human relationships," said author Tutu Sene. "Through Ian, Isla, and Amina's journeys, I hope readers recognize that perfection is an illusion and that healing often requires us to face our most difficult truths."
Published by Covenant Books, Tutu Sene's compelling work invites readers into a world of passion and consequence. This novel will challenge audiences to examine the nature of forgiveness, redemption, and whether love can truly conquer all.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Divine Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing on her extensive fifteen-year background in healthcare and her residence across six countries, Sene brings an intimate understanding of human complexity and cultural nuance to her narrative. Her educational foundation from Syracuse University and Columbia University, combined with her passion for romantic historical dramas, has shaped her ability to weave together intricate emotional landscapes that resonate across diverse audiences.
In "Divine Love," Sene examines themes of love, loss, and the masks people wear to survive in the public eye. As Amina becomes woven into Ian and Isla's existence, readers will discover whether she represents the salvation their troubled marriage desperately needs or the catalyst that will ultimately destroy it. The novel probes the question of whether true connection can withstand the weight of shared history and unresolved heartache, asking readers to consider what happens when the past refuses to remain where it belongs.
"I wanted to create a story that celebrates love as a transformative force while acknowledging the complexity of human relationships," said author Tutu Sene. "Through Ian, Isla, and Amina's journeys, I hope readers recognize that perfection is an illusion and that healing often requires us to face our most difficult truths."
Published by Covenant Books, Tutu Sene's compelling work invites readers into a world of passion and consequence. This novel will challenge audiences to examine the nature of forgiveness, redemption, and whether love can truly conquer all.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Divine Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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