BladesDirect.net Expands Outdoor Living Product Line with Tru-Scapes® Premium Landscape Lighting Solutions
Coconut Creek, FL, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BladesDirect.net, a leading online supplier of professional construction, hardscape, and contractor equipment, is proud to announce the addition of Tru-Scapes® Outdoor Lighting Products to its growing catalog of premium outdoor living and hardscape solutions.
The expansion allows contractors, landscape professionals, hardscape installers, and homeowners to access a complete line of professional-grade low-voltage LED outdoor lighting systems directly through BladesDirect.net. The Tru-Scapes® product lineup includes landscape lighting, hardscape lighting, deck lighting, structure lighting, paver lighting, transformers, and lighting accessories designed to enhance outdoor spaces with both safety and visual appeal.
Tru-Scapes® has quickly become recognized throughout the outdoor living industry for its innovative lighting technology, contractor-focused designs, and premium-quality products. The company was developed by two professional landscape design and build companies in Pennsylvania with the mission of creating durable, high-quality LED landscape lighting solutions at competitive pricing for contractors and outdoor living professionals.
The product line includes advanced RGB color-changing lighting technology, app-controlled systems, deck and patio lighting, hardscape lighting solutions, and professional-grade transformers designed for long-lasting outdoor performance.
According to BladesDirect.net, the addition of Tru-Scapes® products aligns with the company’s continued growth within the hardscape and outdoor living industries.
“Outdoor living and hardscape projects continue to see tremendous demand across the United States,” said a representative from BladesDirect.net. “Adding Tru-Scapes® lighting solutions allows us to better serve contractors and homeowners looking to create safer, more visually impressive outdoor environments with premium lighting technology.”
Tru-Scapes® products are engineered to complement a wide variety of outdoor applications including patios, retaining walls, decks, walkways, driveways, outdoor kitchens, pool areas, landscape beds, and architectural structures. The company’s low-voltage lighting systems are designed for easy installation while delivering high-end aesthetics and long-term reliability.
The new product category further strengthens BladesDirect.net’s commitment to offering professional-grade products for contractors, masons, hardscape installers, concrete professionals, and outdoor living specialists nationwide.
Customers can now shop Tru-Scapes® lighting products directly through BladesDirect.net, including:
Landscape accent lighting
Hardscape and retaining wall lighting
LED paver lights
Deck and post cap lighting
Pathway and garden lighting
Outdoor transformers and accessories
Color-changing outdoor lighting systems
Tru-Scapes® products are trusted by contractors and outdoor living professionals for their durability, modern designs, and innovative lighting control systems that help enhance curb appeal, increase safety, and extend outdoor usability into the evening hours.
BladesDirect.net continues to expand its product offerings across the construction, hardscape, masonry, surface preparation, concrete, and outdoor living categories by partnering with leading manufacturers and delivering professional-grade equipment and supplies directly to customers nationwide.
The expansion allows contractors, landscape professionals, hardscape installers, and homeowners to access a complete line of professional-grade low-voltage LED outdoor lighting systems directly through BladesDirect.net. The Tru-Scapes® product lineup includes landscape lighting, hardscape lighting, deck lighting, structure lighting, paver lighting, transformers, and lighting accessories designed to enhance outdoor spaces with both safety and visual appeal.
Tru-Scapes® has quickly become recognized throughout the outdoor living industry for its innovative lighting technology, contractor-focused designs, and premium-quality products. The company was developed by two professional landscape design and build companies in Pennsylvania with the mission of creating durable, high-quality LED landscape lighting solutions at competitive pricing for contractors and outdoor living professionals.
The product line includes advanced RGB color-changing lighting technology, app-controlled systems, deck and patio lighting, hardscape lighting solutions, and professional-grade transformers designed for long-lasting outdoor performance.
According to BladesDirect.net, the addition of Tru-Scapes® products aligns with the company’s continued growth within the hardscape and outdoor living industries.
“Outdoor living and hardscape projects continue to see tremendous demand across the United States,” said a representative from BladesDirect.net. “Adding Tru-Scapes® lighting solutions allows us to better serve contractors and homeowners looking to create safer, more visually impressive outdoor environments with premium lighting technology.”
Tru-Scapes® products are engineered to complement a wide variety of outdoor applications including patios, retaining walls, decks, walkways, driveways, outdoor kitchens, pool areas, landscape beds, and architectural structures. The company’s low-voltage lighting systems are designed for easy installation while delivering high-end aesthetics and long-term reliability.
The new product category further strengthens BladesDirect.net’s commitment to offering professional-grade products for contractors, masons, hardscape installers, concrete professionals, and outdoor living specialists nationwide.
Customers can now shop Tru-Scapes® lighting products directly through BladesDirect.net, including:
Landscape accent lighting
Hardscape and retaining wall lighting
LED paver lights
Deck and post cap lighting
Pathway and garden lighting
Outdoor transformers and accessories
Color-changing outdoor lighting systems
Tru-Scapes® products are trusted by contractors and outdoor living professionals for their durability, modern designs, and innovative lighting control systems that help enhance curb appeal, increase safety, and extend outdoor usability into the evening hours.
BladesDirect.net continues to expand its product offerings across the construction, hardscape, masonry, surface preparation, concrete, and outdoor living categories by partnering with leading manufacturers and delivering professional-grade equipment and supplies directly to customers nationwide.
Contact
BladesDirect.netContact
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
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