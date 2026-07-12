Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary.
Torrington, CT, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following its history-making performance as the first drama ever staged beneath the golden dome of the Connecticut State Capitol Building, award-winning playwright Cinzi Lavin’s historical drama, A Goodnight Kiss returned to the Litchfield Hills for a special engagement in June. Staged in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the production took place at Five Points Arts Center on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, 2026.
A Goodnight Kiss chronicles the true story of a young schoolteacher-in-training and a humble Connecticut soldier whose relationship blossomed in the shadow of the Civil War. Adapted by Lavin from more than 90 actual love letters discovered in a Connecticut attic, the story holds a distinct place in national heritage, with Lavin's script recently archived in the permanent collection of the U.S. Library of Congress and the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History.
Produced and directed by television and film actress Kathy Kelly, the production reunited its principal cast led by David Macharelli and Olivia Wadsworth.
“Our mission has always been to elevate history into a moving, high-caliber theatrical experience,” says Lavin, an internationally performed playwright and musical dramatist whose work often features history and cultural legacy.
“Following our sold-out premiere in 2025 and our recent unprecedented performance at the State Capitol, bringing A Goodnight Kiss to Five Points Arts Center allowed us to honor our shared heritage through classic American storytelling. We offered audiences an exclusive opportunity to witness a work of enduring cultural significance in a venue that values cultural preservation,” says Lavin.
The engagement also served as a homecoming, offering local audiences who missed last summer's sold-out premiere or the historic Hartford performance, an opportunity to experience the unique theatrical work in a world-class arts setting.
A Goodnight Kiss chronicles the true story of a young schoolteacher-in-training and a humble Connecticut soldier whose relationship blossomed in the shadow of the Civil War. Adapted by Lavin from more than 90 actual love letters discovered in a Connecticut attic, the story holds a distinct place in national heritage, with Lavin's script recently archived in the permanent collection of the U.S. Library of Congress and the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History.
Produced and directed by television and film actress Kathy Kelly, the production reunited its principal cast led by David Macharelli and Olivia Wadsworth.
“Our mission has always been to elevate history into a moving, high-caliber theatrical experience,” says Lavin, an internationally performed playwright and musical dramatist whose work often features history and cultural legacy.
“Following our sold-out premiere in 2025 and our recent unprecedented performance at the State Capitol, bringing A Goodnight Kiss to Five Points Arts Center allowed us to honor our shared heritage through classic American storytelling. We offered audiences an exclusive opportunity to witness a work of enduring cultural significance in a venue that values cultural preservation,” says Lavin.
The engagement also served as a homecoming, offering local audiences who missed last summer's sold-out premiere or the historic Hartford performance, an opportunity to experience the unique theatrical work in a world-class arts setting.
Contact
Cinzi LavinContact
Connie Whitney
860-238-4440
www.cinzilavin.com
Contact via email only, please.
Connie Whitney
860-238-4440
www.cinzilavin.com
Contact via email only, please.
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