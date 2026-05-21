DMS APEX Launches as a Quarterly Roundtable Series Rooted in Real-World Performance Marketing
DMS today announced the launch of DMS APEX, a quarterly roundtable series designed to bring together industry leaders, DMS experts and performance marketers.
Largo, FL, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DMS, a leading provider of technology-enabled performance advertising solutions, today announced the launch of DMS APEX, a quarterly roundtable series designed to bring together industry leaders, DMS experts and performance marketers for candid, substantive conversations about where the industry is headed and how practitioners can thrive within it.
The series is hosted by Rick Fox, Chief Growth Officer at DMS, who brings with him a history of leading live industry conversations and a belief that the most valuable insights don’t come from polished presentations, but from honest, unfiltered dialogue among people working through the same challenges.
“Getting back to doing live webinars genuinely excites me. Being in an engaging conversation where ideas get pressure-tested in real time brings an energy that can’t be replicated. DMS APEX is about creating a space where people can connect, learn and grow together. That’s the kind of community I want to be part of building,” Fox noted.
DMS APEX was built around a simple conviction, that people in performance marketing are hungry for community, not just content. The series sits at the intersection of DMS’s broader commitment to thought leadership and its new brand ethos, Own Your Outcome, a call for marketers to take ownership of their growth through knowledge, connection and continuous skill-building.
Each quarterly roundtable will bring together a group of DMS experts and industry partners to explore the ideas, pressures and opportunities shaping performance marketing today. The format is intentionally candid: less keynote, more working session, where attendees leave with strategies they can actually use.
“DMS APEX reflects what we believe growth looks like in practice,” added Fox. “It’s not theory, it’s practitioners in the room, sharing what’s working, what isn’t and what’s coming next. We want to help people level up and we want to do it together.”
The inaugural DMS APEX roundtable, AI Reality Check: What’s Driving Performance Today And What’s Coming Next, will take place on June 3 at 2:00 PM ET. The session brings together a panel of senior technology and AI leaders to examine the real, and often misunderstood, role of artificial intelligence in performance marketing right now, and where it’s realistically headed. Rick Fox will serve as moderator and panelists include Jen Robinson, Chief Technology Officer at DMS, Jon Morra, Chief AI Officer at Zefr and Malachi Rose, AI Builder and Growth Advisor.
Registration for this session is open now. To reserve your seat, visit: https://insights.digitalmediasolutions.com/dms-apex-webinar-episode-1-ai-reality-check-registration
About DMS
DMS (Digital Media Solutions, LLC) is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments, enabling our partners to own their outcome. We connect consumers to solutions that fit and partners to results that matter, so everyone wins.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
The series is hosted by Rick Fox, Chief Growth Officer at DMS, who brings with him a history of leading live industry conversations and a belief that the most valuable insights don’t come from polished presentations, but from honest, unfiltered dialogue among people working through the same challenges.
“Getting back to doing live webinars genuinely excites me. Being in an engaging conversation where ideas get pressure-tested in real time brings an energy that can’t be replicated. DMS APEX is about creating a space where people can connect, learn and grow together. That’s the kind of community I want to be part of building,” Fox noted.
DMS APEX was built around a simple conviction, that people in performance marketing are hungry for community, not just content. The series sits at the intersection of DMS’s broader commitment to thought leadership and its new brand ethos, Own Your Outcome, a call for marketers to take ownership of their growth through knowledge, connection and continuous skill-building.
Each quarterly roundtable will bring together a group of DMS experts and industry partners to explore the ideas, pressures and opportunities shaping performance marketing today. The format is intentionally candid: less keynote, more working session, where attendees leave with strategies they can actually use.
“DMS APEX reflects what we believe growth looks like in practice,” added Fox. “It’s not theory, it’s practitioners in the room, sharing what’s working, what isn’t and what’s coming next. We want to help people level up and we want to do it together.”
The inaugural DMS APEX roundtable, AI Reality Check: What’s Driving Performance Today And What’s Coming Next, will take place on June 3 at 2:00 PM ET. The session brings together a panel of senior technology and AI leaders to examine the real, and often misunderstood, role of artificial intelligence in performance marketing right now, and where it’s realistically headed. Rick Fox will serve as moderator and panelists include Jen Robinson, Chief Technology Officer at DMS, Jon Morra, Chief AI Officer at Zefr and Malachi Rose, AI Builder and Growth Advisor.
Registration for this session is open now. To reserve your seat, visit: https://insights.digitalmediasolutions.com/dms-apex-webinar-episode-1-ai-reality-check-registration
About DMS
DMS (Digital Media Solutions, LLC) is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments, enabling our partners to own their outcome. We connect consumers to solutions that fit and partners to results that matter, so everyone wins.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Contact
Digital Media Solutions, LLCContact
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
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