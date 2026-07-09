Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity.
Owings Mills, MD, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sandler has been named one of the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000 in Entrepreneur’s 2026 ranking, featured in the Spring issue of StartUps magazine and on Entrepreneur.com.
The ranking is based on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, which evaluates franchise opportunities using more than 150 data points across costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength.
David Mattson, Executive Chairman of Sandler, commented:
“This recognition reflects the strength of our franchise model and the opportunity it creates for experienced professionals. You don’t need a traditional brick-and-mortar investment to build a meaningful, scalable business. With the right system and support, franchise ownership becomes far more accessible.”
Entrepreneur’s ranking challenges the misconception that franchise ownership requires significant capital. The brands included demonstrate that strong support systems and proven business models can provide a viable path to ownership at lower investment levels.
Sandler’s franchise model enables owners to build sales training, leadership development, and business coaching practices without the overhead associated with retail-based franchises.
The recognition reinforces Sandler’s position as a franchise opportunity for experienced professionals seeking a scalable business model, strong brand support, and the ability to help organizations improve sales and leadership performance.
About Sandler
Sandler is a global sales training and leadership development organization with a network of 220+ franchise locations worldwide. Sandler helps organizations improve performance through structured systems, coaching, and reinforcement. For 43 years, Sandler franchise owners operate independent training and coaching businesses while leveraging the strength of a globally recognized brand.
About Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur is a leading business publication providing insights, rankings, and resources for entrepreneurs and franchise owners. Its Franchise 500 is one of the most comprehensive evaluations of franchise opportunities in the industry, analyzing franchise systems across costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Media Contact
Sandler Franchising
Susan Segat
ssegat@sandler.com
(800) 669-3537 ext 1
https://sandler.com/franchising/
The ranking is based on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, which evaluates franchise opportunities using more than 150 data points across costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength.
David Mattson, Executive Chairman of Sandler, commented:
“This recognition reflects the strength of our franchise model and the opportunity it creates for experienced professionals. You don’t need a traditional brick-and-mortar investment to build a meaningful, scalable business. With the right system and support, franchise ownership becomes far more accessible.”
Entrepreneur’s ranking challenges the misconception that franchise ownership requires significant capital. The brands included demonstrate that strong support systems and proven business models can provide a viable path to ownership at lower investment levels.
Sandler’s franchise model enables owners to build sales training, leadership development, and business coaching practices without the overhead associated with retail-based franchises.
The recognition reinforces Sandler’s position as a franchise opportunity for experienced professionals seeking a scalable business model, strong brand support, and the ability to help organizations improve sales and leadership performance.
About Sandler
Sandler is a global sales training and leadership development organization with a network of 220+ franchise locations worldwide. Sandler helps organizations improve performance through structured systems, coaching, and reinforcement. For 43 years, Sandler franchise owners operate independent training and coaching businesses while leveraging the strength of a globally recognized brand.
About Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur is a leading business publication providing insights, rankings, and resources for entrepreneurs and franchise owners. Its Franchise 500 is one of the most comprehensive evaluations of franchise opportunities in the industry, analyzing franchise systems across costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Media Contact
Sandler Franchising
Susan Segat
ssegat@sandler.com
(800) 669-3537 ext 1
https://sandler.com/franchising/
Contact
SandlerContact
Susan Segat
(800) 669-3537 ext. 1
sandler.com
Susan Segat
(800) 669-3537 ext. 1
sandler.com
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