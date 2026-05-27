Recent Release, "Le Secret de la Source Maudite (The Secret of the Cursed Well)," from Page Publishing Author Paul Duggan, Unveils a Haunting Charleston Mystery
Columbia, SC, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul Duggan has completed a new book, "Le Secret de la Source Maudite (The Secret of the Cursed Well): Une Énigme de Caroline du Sud (A South Carolina Mystery)," which transports readers to a centuries-old Charleston home where ten-year-old Patrick Duggar discovers far more than he bargained for upon arrival. When a pulsating blue light emanates from an ancient, moss-covered well on his first night, Patrick realizes he has stumbled into something far darker than typical growing pains. The mysteries surrounding a vanished French Huguenot girl named Claire begin to unravel, drawing him into a labyrinth of secrets that span generations and cultures.
As an award-winning educator with a passion for blending storytelling with historical depth, Duggan brings authenticity to this tale. His background as a fourth-grade teacher shines through in his ability to craft narratives that resonate with young readers while honoring the complex histories embedded in South Carolina's Lowcountry landscape. Drawing inspiration from the haunted beauty of Charleston and its surrounding folklore, he weaves together threads of indigenous history and Gullah Geechee culture to create something truly distinctive.
In "Le Secret de la Source Maudite (The Secret of the Cursed Well)," Duggan explores profound themes of loss, healing, and the necessity of honoring those who came before us. Patrick's perilous quest alongside his steadfast companions Marie and Bill, guided by the wisdom of Ms. Annie, a revered Gullah woman, reveals what transpires when eight stolen shells unleash a dangerous curse upon the present. As a vengeful spirit stalks the house and the well beckons ever closer, readers will discover that sometimes the fiercest battles are fought within the heart, and that reclaiming what was lost requires courage, compassion, and a willingness to listen to whispers of the past.
"Through Patrick's journey, I wanted to show young readers that history is not merely something we study—it lives within us, shaping our present and challenging us to become better versions of ourselves," said author Paul Duggan.
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Duggan's gripping work invites readers into a world where folklore breathes with authenticity and mystery unfolds across time. This tale will leave audiences contemplating how honoring the past can illuminate our path forward.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Le Secret de la Source Maudite (The Secret of the Cursed Well)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As an award-winning educator with a passion for blending storytelling with historical depth, Duggan brings authenticity to this tale. His background as a fourth-grade teacher shines through in his ability to craft narratives that resonate with young readers while honoring the complex histories embedded in South Carolina's Lowcountry landscape. Drawing inspiration from the haunted beauty of Charleston and its surrounding folklore, he weaves together threads of indigenous history and Gullah Geechee culture to create something truly distinctive.
In "Le Secret de la Source Maudite (The Secret of the Cursed Well)," Duggan explores profound themes of loss, healing, and the necessity of honoring those who came before us. Patrick's perilous quest alongside his steadfast companions Marie and Bill, guided by the wisdom of Ms. Annie, a revered Gullah woman, reveals what transpires when eight stolen shells unleash a dangerous curse upon the present. As a vengeful spirit stalks the house and the well beckons ever closer, readers will discover that sometimes the fiercest battles are fought within the heart, and that reclaiming what was lost requires courage, compassion, and a willingness to listen to whispers of the past.
"Through Patrick's journey, I wanted to show young readers that history is not merely something we study—it lives within us, shaping our present and challenging us to become better versions of ourselves," said author Paul Duggan.
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Duggan's gripping work invites readers into a world where folklore breathes with authenticity and mystery unfolds across time. This tale will leave audiences contemplating how honoring the past can illuminate our path forward.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Le Secret de la Source Maudite (The Secret of the Cursed Well)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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