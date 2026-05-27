Recent Release, "Seduced," from Page Publishing Author Terence Gills, Explores the Tension Between Societal Expectations and Authentic Desire
Tuscaloosa, AL, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terence Gills has completed a new book, "Seduced," which follows Simone, a young woman whose heart overflows with unconditional love for those around her. Desperate to earn reciprocal affection from family, friends, and society, Simone embarks on a transformative journey, reshaping every aspect of her life to align with what she believes the world wants from her. Yet as she navigates this carefully constructed existence, her own passionate nature begins to consume her resolve, clouding her judgment and pulling her further from the truth she seeks.
Drawing from his experience as an accomplished storyteller in the erotic romance genre, Gills brings authentic emotional depth to his exploration of desire and identity. His second novel in this category demonstrates his growing mastery of complex character development and the intimate struggles that define human connection. Through Simone's journey, readers encounter the universal tension between self-sacrifice and self-preservation.
In "Seduced," Gills examines what happens when passion overwhelms reason and personal yearning collides with the search for belonging. The novel builds toward a profound reckoning as Simone faces the very thing she has been chasing all along—genuine, reciprocal love—only to discover that her own seduction by desire has obscured her ability to recognize it. Readers will discover whether Simone can reclaim her authentic path before it's too late, or if the consequences of her choices have already sealed her fate.
"I hope readers will see themselves reflected in Simone's struggle," said author Terence Gills, "and find resonance in her journey toward understanding what truly matters."
Published by Page Publishing, Terence Gills's captivating work offers readers an unflinching look at the price of conformity and the transformative power of authentic love. This novel will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Seduced" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from his experience as an accomplished storyteller in the erotic romance genre, Gills brings authentic emotional depth to his exploration of desire and identity. His second novel in this category demonstrates his growing mastery of complex character development and the intimate struggles that define human connection. Through Simone's journey, readers encounter the universal tension between self-sacrifice and self-preservation.
In "Seduced," Gills examines what happens when passion overwhelms reason and personal yearning collides with the search for belonging. The novel builds toward a profound reckoning as Simone faces the very thing she has been chasing all along—genuine, reciprocal love—only to discover that her own seduction by desire has obscured her ability to recognize it. Readers will discover whether Simone can reclaim her authentic path before it's too late, or if the consequences of her choices have already sealed her fate.
"I hope readers will see themselves reflected in Simone's struggle," said author Terence Gills, "and find resonance in her journey toward understanding what truly matters."
Published by Page Publishing, Terence Gills's captivating work offers readers an unflinching look at the price of conformity and the transformative power of authentic love. This novel will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Seduced" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories