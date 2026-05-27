Recent Release, "Supplication," by Grant Hazen, is the Second Covenant Keeper Series Installment, Blending Supernatural Threats with Conspiracies in Detroit
Saginaw, MI, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Grant Hazen has completed "Supplication": Book 2 in the Covenant Keeper Series. This latest entry reunites Pastor Jaydon Parable with his fractured world after barely surviving the Cult of Lilith's devastating rise. When Jaydon discovers his church desecrated with an unholy gang insignia, he realizes that demonic threats have evolved beyond the prophesied antichrist whose machinations nearly claimed his closest friend. The mysterious disappearance of a teenager known only as Whisper becomes the thread that unravels a sinister conspiracy, forcing Jaydon to navigate treacherous terrain where spiritual warfare intersects with criminal underworld. With Simon's troubling transformation following his miraculous survival and an estranged relative pursuing a foreign assassin through the city's shadows, the stakes have escalated into a battle that demands more than human courage.
Grant Hazen resides in Saginaw, Michigan, where his imagination has been shaped by his deep Christian faith and fascination with the mysterious. Once reluctant about reading and writing, Hazen's life transformed when he encountered a series of books that stirred his soul, inspiring him to craft narratives that blend supernatural terror with spiritual redemption. His journey from retail worker to published author reflects his conviction that God orchestrates purpose through unexpected pathways, a belief evident in every page of his work.
In "Supplication," Hazen explores redemption and divine intervention against a backdrop of urban darkness, forcing readers to confront questions about faith when circumstances demand sacrifice. The investigation into Whisper's disappearance becomes a descent into a multilayered conspiracy where alliances form between unlikely companions—including a female detective whose presence provokes conflicting emotions—and where the line between ally and threat blurs dangerously. Jaydon's anguished prayer to God captures the raw vulnerability at the story's core: sometimes salvation requires accepting that death might be the only pathway to vanquishing evil.
"In writing this sequel, I wanted to honor the spiritual journey my characters undertake while acknowledging that faith tested under pressure becomes either stronger or shattered. Supplication represents that moment when human effort falls short and we must surrender entirely to divine will," said author Grant Hazen.
Published by Page Publishing, Grant Hazen's gripping work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of supernatural conflict and moral complexity. This page-turner will resonate with those who crave fiction that challenges both intellect and spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Supplication" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Grant Hazen resides in Saginaw, Michigan, where his imagination has been shaped by his deep Christian faith and fascination with the mysterious. Once reluctant about reading and writing, Hazen's life transformed when he encountered a series of books that stirred his soul, inspiring him to craft narratives that blend supernatural terror with spiritual redemption. His journey from retail worker to published author reflects his conviction that God orchestrates purpose through unexpected pathways, a belief evident in every page of his work.
In "Supplication," Hazen explores redemption and divine intervention against a backdrop of urban darkness, forcing readers to confront questions about faith when circumstances demand sacrifice. The investigation into Whisper's disappearance becomes a descent into a multilayered conspiracy where alliances form between unlikely companions—including a female detective whose presence provokes conflicting emotions—and where the line between ally and threat blurs dangerously. Jaydon's anguished prayer to God captures the raw vulnerability at the story's core: sometimes salvation requires accepting that death might be the only pathway to vanquishing evil.
"In writing this sequel, I wanted to honor the spiritual journey my characters undertake while acknowledging that faith tested under pressure becomes either stronger or shattered. Supplication represents that moment when human effort falls short and we must surrender entirely to divine will," said author Grant Hazen.
Published by Page Publishing, Grant Hazen's gripping work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of supernatural conflict and moral complexity. This page-turner will resonate with those who crave fiction that challenges both intellect and spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Supplication" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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