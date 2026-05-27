Recent Release, "Buzz Buzz Little Bee," from Page Publishing Author Erica Bullis, Celebrates the Joyful Teamwork and Captivating Magic of the Hive
Lakewood, CO, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Erica Bullis brings the world of bees to life in her debut children’s book, Buzz Buzz Little Bee.
Buzz Buzz Little Bee takes young readers inside the hive to meet a cast of tiny bee heroes. From honey-making to hive-cleaning, each bee has an important role in helping the hive thrive while working together in perfect harmony. Through playful rhymes and vibrant illustrations, the story celebrates teamwork, nature, and the wonders of pollination.
Drawing inspiration from both nature and her work in redevelopment and environmental projects, Erica Bullis created Buzz Buzz Little Bee to inspire curiosity about the environment through fun and engaging storytelling.
Published by Page Publishing, Buzz Buzz Little Bee is a charming and educational story for families, classrooms, and young readers who are curious about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience Buzz Buzz Little Bee can purchase the book at bookstores everywhere, or online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, or Google Play Books.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Buzz Buzz Little Bee takes young readers inside the hive to meet a cast of tiny bee heroes. From honey-making to hive-cleaning, each bee has an important role in helping the hive thrive while working together in perfect harmony. Through playful rhymes and vibrant illustrations, the story celebrates teamwork, nature, and the wonders of pollination.
Drawing inspiration from both nature and her work in redevelopment and environmental projects, Erica Bullis created Buzz Buzz Little Bee to inspire curiosity about the environment through fun and engaging storytelling.
Published by Page Publishing, Buzz Buzz Little Bee is a charming and educational story for families, classrooms, and young readers who are curious about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience Buzz Buzz Little Bee can purchase the book at bookstores everywhere, or online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, or Google Play Books.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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