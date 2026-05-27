Recent Release, "The Four Legged Parishioner of All Saints," from Page Publishing Author Betty J. Fuqua, Explores How Divine Compassion Extends to All Creatures
Charlotte Hall, MD, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Betty J. Fuqua has completed a new book, "The Four Legged Parishioner of All Saints," which examines the sacred bond between humans and animals through a lens of faith and moral accountability. The narrative confronts a troubling reality: society has largely failed to instill in people the virtue of treating God's creatures with the kindness and dignity they deserve. Drawing from both spiritual conviction and lived experience, Fuqua presents a compelling case that our four-legged companions possess genuine emotions—they suffer when neglected or abused, just as any sentient being would.
The author's perspective is deeply rooted in her formative years. Born in Butler, Missouri, in 1934, Fuqua was raised on a farm where animals were constant companions. Her earliest and most treasured friendship was with a Border Collie named Dick, and throughout her childhood, she witnessed how abandoned dogs would arrive at the farm—cast off by owners who assumed they could fend for themselves. This foundational exposure to both animal loyalty and human indifference shaped her understanding of our responsibility toward creatures entrusted to our care. Her subsequent decades of life, including thirty years spent on Bullock Island in Bushwood, Maryland, alongside her late husband Coach Frank T. Fuqua, Sr., and their growing family, only deepened her conviction about animal welfare and divine justice.
"The Four Legged Parishioner of All Saints" articulates a profound theological truth: God grieves when His creatures endure cruelty or abandonment, and He holds accountable those who perpetrate such harm. Through honest reflection and spiritual insight, Fuqua unveils what it means to recognize animals as beings worthy of reverence. Readers will discover not merely an argument for better treatment of animals, but an invitation to align their actions with divine love—and a reminder that sometimes God employs unexpected messengers to restore justice.
"My hope in writing this book is to awaken hearts and consciences," said author Betty J. Fuqua. "When we truly see the devotion and emotion in an animal's eyes, we cannot help but recognize our obligation to cherish and protect them as God intended."
Published by Page Publishing, Betty J. Fuqua's enlightening work challenges readers to examine their relationship with animals and society's moral failings. This book will resonate deeply with anyone who has experienced the unconditional love of a pet and understands the spiritual dimension of animal care.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-affirming work can purchase "The Four Legged Parishioner of All Saints" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's perspective is deeply rooted in her formative years. Born in Butler, Missouri, in 1934, Fuqua was raised on a farm where animals were constant companions. Her earliest and most treasured friendship was with a Border Collie named Dick, and throughout her childhood, she witnessed how abandoned dogs would arrive at the farm—cast off by owners who assumed they could fend for themselves. This foundational exposure to both animal loyalty and human indifference shaped her understanding of our responsibility toward creatures entrusted to our care. Her subsequent decades of life, including thirty years spent on Bullock Island in Bushwood, Maryland, alongside her late husband Coach Frank T. Fuqua, Sr., and their growing family, only deepened her conviction about animal welfare and divine justice.
"The Four Legged Parishioner of All Saints" articulates a profound theological truth: God grieves when His creatures endure cruelty or abandonment, and He holds accountable those who perpetrate such harm. Through honest reflection and spiritual insight, Fuqua unveils what it means to recognize animals as beings worthy of reverence. Readers will discover not merely an argument for better treatment of animals, but an invitation to align their actions with divine love—and a reminder that sometimes God employs unexpected messengers to restore justice.
"My hope in writing this book is to awaken hearts and consciences," said author Betty J. Fuqua. "When we truly see the devotion and emotion in an animal's eyes, we cannot help but recognize our obligation to cherish and protect them as God intended."
Published by Page Publishing, Betty J. Fuqua's enlightening work challenges readers to examine their relationship with animals and society's moral failings. This book will resonate deeply with anyone who has experienced the unconditional love of a pet and understands the spiritual dimension of animal care.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-affirming work can purchase "The Four Legged Parishioner of All Saints" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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