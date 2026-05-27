Author America Dixon’s New Book, "The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike," Follows a Man Named Mike Who Must Accomplish a Job for Santa with the Help of His Brothers

Recent release “The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike” from Page Publishing author America Dixon is a captivating story that centers around Mike, a mailman who agrees to help Santa Claus with a very special mission. But in order to do so, Mike must travel around the world to visit his brothers and receive their help.