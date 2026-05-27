Author America Dixon’s New Book, "The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike," Follows a Man Named Mike Who Must Accomplish a Job for Santa with the Help of His Brothers
Recent release “The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike” from Page Publishing author America Dixon is a captivating story that centers around Mike, a mailman who agrees to help Santa Claus with a very special mission. But in order to do so, Mike must travel around the world to visit his brothers and receive their help.
New York, NY, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- America Dixon has completed her new book, “The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike”: a charming story of a man named Mike who must receive help from his brothers across the globe in order to help Santa.
“‘The Brothers Seven’ is a series of seven books,” writes Dixon. “The first book, ‘The Book of Mike,’ is about a family of seven brothers. Each brother lives around the world. It explains where each brother is and what they are doing for a living. I will go into more detail once each brother’s book comes out. Seven brothers. Seven books.”
Published by Page Publishing, America Dixon’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write a book to put men in a positive light, which led to the creation of Mike and his brothers. Heartfelt and character-driven, “The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike” is sure to captivate readers, making this a delightful addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“‘The Brothers Seven’ is a series of seven books,” writes Dixon. “The first book, ‘The Book of Mike,’ is about a family of seven brothers. Each brother lives around the world. It explains where each brother is and what they are doing for a living. I will go into more detail once each brother’s book comes out. Seven brothers. Seven books.”
Published by Page Publishing, America Dixon’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write a book to put men in a positive light, which led to the creation of Mike and his brothers. Heartfelt and character-driven, “The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike” is sure to captivate readers, making this a delightful addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Brothers Seven: The Book of Mike” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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