Recent Release, "Flying Boat," from Page Publishing Author Tom Casey, Presents a Riveting Historical Novel Set During Aviation's Most Transformative Era
Redding, CT, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom Casey has completed a new book, "Flying Boat": A Novel that transports readers to the 1930s, when commercial aviation was revolutionizing global travel. Through the eyes of a copilot aboard Pan American Airways' legendary seaplanes, the narrative captures the golden age of long-distance flight—a time when flying boats dominated intercontinental routes from New York to Rio de Janeiro and from Oakland to Hong Kong. Before modern airports and extended runways existed, these graceful aircraft offered a unique solution for international commerce and passenger service, landing safely in harbors that dotted the world's great cities. Casey's meticulous attention to historical detail brings this pivotal moment to life, depicting the courage, innovation, and human drama that defined early commercial aviation.
The author draws from an extraordinary career in aviation to craft his narrative. Casey served as an Air Force cargo pilot flying the C-141, then spent three decades commanding Boeing 777 aircraft as a captain for American Airlines. This authentic expertise infuses "Flying Boat" with technical precision and insider knowledge that only someone who has spent a lifetime in the cockpit can provide. His perspective transforms what could be a simple adventure story into something far more resonant—a genuine testament to aviation history filtered through the consciousness of a seasoned professional.
"Flying Boat" explores profound themes about technological progress, human adaptability, and the transition between eras. Readers will discover the intricate balance between safety and ambition, the personal sacrifices demanded by frontier aviation, and the broader cultural shift as travelers abandoned maritime passage for the skies. The novel captures both the exhilaration and the uncertainty of this transformative period, revealing what it meant to be among the earliest pioneers of long-distance commercial flight. As geopolitical tensions mounted in Europe, these aviation ventures represented hope, connectivity, and humanity's determination to shrink the distances between continents.
"My decades flying commercial aircraft gave me unique insight into the challenges and triumphs of aviation's pioneers," said author Tom Casey. "In 'Flying Boat,' I wanted to honor that legacy while telling a compelling human story about the remarkable men and women who made intercontinental travel possible."
Published by Page Publishing, Tom Casey's meticulously researched work offers readers an immersive journey into a transformative chapter of travel history. This novel will captivate aviation enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone drawn to narratives of innovation and human achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Flying Boat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author draws from an extraordinary career in aviation to craft his narrative. Casey served as an Air Force cargo pilot flying the C-141, then spent three decades commanding Boeing 777 aircraft as a captain for American Airlines. This authentic expertise infuses "Flying Boat" with technical precision and insider knowledge that only someone who has spent a lifetime in the cockpit can provide. His perspective transforms what could be a simple adventure story into something far more resonant—a genuine testament to aviation history filtered through the consciousness of a seasoned professional.
"Flying Boat" explores profound themes about technological progress, human adaptability, and the transition between eras. Readers will discover the intricate balance between safety and ambition, the personal sacrifices demanded by frontier aviation, and the broader cultural shift as travelers abandoned maritime passage for the skies. The novel captures both the exhilaration and the uncertainty of this transformative period, revealing what it meant to be among the earliest pioneers of long-distance commercial flight. As geopolitical tensions mounted in Europe, these aviation ventures represented hope, connectivity, and humanity's determination to shrink the distances between continents.
"My decades flying commercial aircraft gave me unique insight into the challenges and triumphs of aviation's pioneers," said author Tom Casey. "In 'Flying Boat,' I wanted to honor that legacy while telling a compelling human story about the remarkable men and women who made intercontinental travel possible."
Published by Page Publishing, Tom Casey's meticulously researched work offers readers an immersive journey into a transformative chapter of travel history. This novel will captivate aviation enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone drawn to narratives of innovation and human achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Flying Boat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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