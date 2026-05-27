Recent Release, "Love and Evil," from Page Publishing Author Esper Rushing, Explores a Transcendent Bond—Love so Potent That No Force Can Diminish It
Lufkin, TX, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Esper Rushing has completed a new book, titled, "Love and Evil," an enthralling narrative that takes readers on an unforgettable expedition through the extraordinary and the unexplainable. Within these pages, Rushing weaves together intimate accounts of paranormal phenomena, ethereal encounters, and experiences that challenge conventional understanding. “Love and Evil” pulses with intensity as Rushing reveals moments of profound connection alongside encounters with darkness that few could comprehend, all while maintaining an undercurrent of hope that ties the entire work together.
Mr. Rushing brings a distinctive perspective shaped by his life journey—a military veteran whose compassionate nature and spiritual depth inform every page. His ability to connect with diverse audiences stems from an innate understanding that material pursuits pale in comparison to meaningful human connection. A visionary in his own right, Rushing possesses an intuitive sensitivity to phenomena beyond ordinary perception, yet he remains remarkably humble about these gifts. His humorous spirit and genuine care for humanity shine through as guiding lights throughout the narrative, revealing someone who has learned that life's true wealth lies in relationships and personal growth.
In "Love and Evil," Rushing explores the duality of human experience—the capacity for authentic, all-consuming love alongside encounters with genuine malevolence. Readers will discover personal testimonies involving UFO sightings, supernatural occurrences, and meetings with remarkable individuals whose names may surprise you. The stakes are profoundly personal, as Rushing invites readers into his innermost reflections and unexplained experiences. What emerges is a thought-provoking examination of hope amid adversity, spirituality amid skepticism, and the transformative potential found in embracing life's most perplexing mysteries. Through candid storytelling, he demonstrates how such experiences can reshape one's understanding of existence itself.
"I believe every person deserves to know they matter," said author Esper Rushing. "Through sharing my journey—the beautiful, the frightening, and the miraculous—I hope to inspire others to recognize the extraordinary possibilities within their own lives and to choose love and forgiveness as their guiding principles."
Published by Page Publishing, Esper Rushing's enlightening work offers readers a window into transcendent experiences and spiritual awakening. This account has the power to challenge perceptions, restore faith, and remind us that love remains the most formidable force in existence.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Love and Evil" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Mr. Rushing brings a distinctive perspective shaped by his life journey—a military veteran whose compassionate nature and spiritual depth inform every page. His ability to connect with diverse audiences stems from an innate understanding that material pursuits pale in comparison to meaningful human connection. A visionary in his own right, Rushing possesses an intuitive sensitivity to phenomena beyond ordinary perception, yet he remains remarkably humble about these gifts. His humorous spirit and genuine care for humanity shine through as guiding lights throughout the narrative, revealing someone who has learned that life's true wealth lies in relationships and personal growth.
In "Love and Evil," Rushing explores the duality of human experience—the capacity for authentic, all-consuming love alongside encounters with genuine malevolence. Readers will discover personal testimonies involving UFO sightings, supernatural occurrences, and meetings with remarkable individuals whose names may surprise you. The stakes are profoundly personal, as Rushing invites readers into his innermost reflections and unexplained experiences. What emerges is a thought-provoking examination of hope amid adversity, spirituality amid skepticism, and the transformative potential found in embracing life's most perplexing mysteries. Through candid storytelling, he demonstrates how such experiences can reshape one's understanding of existence itself.
"I believe every person deserves to know they matter," said author Esper Rushing. "Through sharing my journey—the beautiful, the frightening, and the miraculous—I hope to inspire others to recognize the extraordinary possibilities within their own lives and to choose love and forgiveness as their guiding principles."
Published by Page Publishing, Esper Rushing's enlightening work offers readers a window into transcendent experiences and spiritual awakening. This account has the power to challenge perceptions, restore faith, and remind us that love remains the most formidable force in existence.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Love and Evil" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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