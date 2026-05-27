Recent Release, "God Vs. Evolution," from Page Publishing Author Nick Lee Thamer, Presents a Faith-Centered Exploration of Divine Creation Versus Scientific Materialism
Boca Raton, FL, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nick Lee Thamer has completed a new book, "God Vs. Evolution," which challenges the prevailing narrative that random cosmic collision accounts for the origin of all life. Instead, Thamer presents a compelling case that God stands as the architect of creation, offering readers a perspective rooted in spiritual conviction and biblical foundation. The book speaks directly to those who struggle with faith, particularly individuals who dismiss God's existence based on the inability to perceive Him physically.
Drawing from his personal journey, Thamer brings a distinctive voice to this discussion. As a retired turf management professional with seven years of higher education, he is an unassuming figure who discovered his calling later in life when God directed him toward authorship. Rather than question this divine instruction, Thamer embraced the responsibility with humble obedience, channeling his conviction into written form.
"God Vs. Evolution" explores the fundamental nature of faith itself, inviting readers to reconsider their assumptions about belief, evidence, and the divine. Through accessible reasoning and spiritual insight, Thamer demonstrates that faith in the unseen is neither irrational nor unprecedented—wind, after all, remains invisible yet undeniably powerful in its effects. The stakes are profound: readers will encounter numerous scriptural and practical illustrations of God's active presence in the world, challenging them to examine whether their disbelief stems from genuine reasoning or from the limitations of human perception.
"I simply followed the instruction that had been given to me by God," said author Nick Lee Thamer. "Who says no to God? This book is my answer to His calling, and I trust it will open hearts and minds to the reality of His existence."
Published by Page Publishing, Nick Lee Thamer's spiritually resonant work equips believers and skeptics alike with thought-provoking arguments for divine creation. It offers readers a bridge between faith and reason, demonstrating that belief in God requires the same acceptance of unseen forces that people already embrace in their daily lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God Vs. Evolution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from his personal journey, Thamer brings a distinctive voice to this discussion. As a retired turf management professional with seven years of higher education, he is an unassuming figure who discovered his calling later in life when God directed him toward authorship. Rather than question this divine instruction, Thamer embraced the responsibility with humble obedience, channeling his conviction into written form.
"God Vs. Evolution" explores the fundamental nature of faith itself, inviting readers to reconsider their assumptions about belief, evidence, and the divine. Through accessible reasoning and spiritual insight, Thamer demonstrates that faith in the unseen is neither irrational nor unprecedented—wind, after all, remains invisible yet undeniably powerful in its effects. The stakes are profound: readers will encounter numerous scriptural and practical illustrations of God's active presence in the world, challenging them to examine whether their disbelief stems from genuine reasoning or from the limitations of human perception.
"I simply followed the instruction that had been given to me by God," said author Nick Lee Thamer. "Who says no to God? This book is my answer to His calling, and I trust it will open hearts and minds to the reality of His existence."
Published by Page Publishing, Nick Lee Thamer's spiritually resonant work equips believers and skeptics alike with thought-provoking arguments for divine creation. It offers readers a bridge between faith and reason, demonstrating that belief in God requires the same acceptance of unseen forces that people already embrace in their daily lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God Vs. Evolution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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