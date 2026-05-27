Recent Release, "Tomie in Exile," from Page Publishing Author Bill Lockrem, Follows a Young Girl Navigating Unexpected Family Connections in Unfamiliar Terrain
Richfield, MN, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bill Lockrem has completed a new book, titled, "Tomie in Exile," a coming-of-age story that begins when twelve-year-old Tomasina Charles is unexpectedly sent north to Minnesota to meet the family she has never known. Without understanding the reasons behind her exile to this "purpletudinally cold and snowy" region, Tomie finds herself in a world vastly different from anything she has experienced, where the landscape is as foreign as the relatives waiting to greet her.
The author draws deeply from his own upbringing in rural Minnesota, channeling authentic memories and regional character into this narrative. Lockrem's perspective as someone who was raised in this landscape and has spent his life connected to it lends genuine warmth and specificity to his portrayal of the setting and the people who inhabit it. His background as a grandfather himself informs the multigenerational dynamics at the heart of the story.
"Tomie in Exile" explores themes of belonging, family complexity, and self-discovery during a transformative summer of 1964. Tomie encounters a cast of memorable characters—a grumpy grandfather who mistakes her identity, competitive cousins with one unexpected ally, a musically talented eccentric, and schoolmates ranging from cruel to surprisingly loyal. Through a series of compelling ups and downs, Tomie's world undergoes profound change, inviting readers to witness how displacement can lead to unexpected connection and personal growth.
"Writing this story allowed me to revisit the place and people that shaped who I am, while exploring how young people navigate the messy, complicated reality of family and belonging," said author Bill Lockrem.
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Lockrem's engaging work transports readers to a specific time and place while telling a universal story of growth. The novel reminds us that sometimes the most transformative summers happen far from home.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Tomie in Exile" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author draws deeply from his own upbringing in rural Minnesota, channeling authentic memories and regional character into this narrative. Lockrem's perspective as someone who was raised in this landscape and has spent his life connected to it lends genuine warmth and specificity to his portrayal of the setting and the people who inhabit it. His background as a grandfather himself informs the multigenerational dynamics at the heart of the story.
"Tomie in Exile" explores themes of belonging, family complexity, and self-discovery during a transformative summer of 1964. Tomie encounters a cast of memorable characters—a grumpy grandfather who mistakes her identity, competitive cousins with one unexpected ally, a musically talented eccentric, and schoolmates ranging from cruel to surprisingly loyal. Through a series of compelling ups and downs, Tomie's world undergoes profound change, inviting readers to witness how displacement can lead to unexpected connection and personal growth.
"Writing this story allowed me to revisit the place and people that shaped who I am, while exploring how young people navigate the messy, complicated reality of family and belonging," said author Bill Lockrem.
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Lockrem's engaging work transports readers to a specific time and place while telling a universal story of growth. The novel reminds us that sometimes the most transformative summers happen far from home.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Tomie in Exile" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories