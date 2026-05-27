Recent Release, "Wisdom From the Wreckage," from Page Publishing Author Michael J. Kalous, Offers Profound Insights on Healing from Trauma and Rebuilding Relationships
Helena, MT, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Kalous has completed a new book, "Wisdom From the Wreckage," a deeply personal memoir that transforms pain into purpose. Drawing from a childhood marked by relentless instability—moving over eighty times across five western states before high school graduation—Kalous survived abuse, neglect, and abandonment that claimed the lives of his three brothers. This candid account traces his journey from profound loss to resilience, revealing how faith and determination became his anchors through life's darkest seasons.
The author's professional credentials lend substantial weight to his narrative. A graduate of Liberty University with a Master's in Professional Counseling, Kalous operates a thriving private practice as a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and Christian Counselor in Montana. His expertise in therapeutic healing combines with his lived experience to create an authentic voice that resonates with readers seeking both understanding and recovery. Having shared his testimony through TEDx talks, podcast appearances, and speaking engagements across Montana, Kalous demonstrates a sustained commitment to helping others navigate their own trauma.
"Wisdom From the Wreckage" explores the interconnected challenges of marriage, parenting, and individual healing when past trauma interferes with relational health. Readers will discover practical tools and evidence-based skills for repairing fractured connections while building stronger foundations for their lives. The memoir's overarching message of overcoming and resolving deep wounds offers hope to anyone struggling with the legacies of abuse or instability, echoing themes found in comparable works while providing a spiritually grounded perspective on transformation and peace.
"My greatest hope is that readers will see their own struggles reflected in these pages and recognize that survival is possible, that healing is attainable, and that a meaningful life lies ahead," said author Michael J. Kalous.
Published by Page Publishing, Michael J. Kalous's enlightening work equips readers with wisdom and perspective for navigating relational repair and personal growth. Countless individuals wrestling with the aftermath of trauma will find validation, practical guidance, and renewed hope within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Wisdom From the Wreckage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's professional credentials lend substantial weight to his narrative. A graduate of Liberty University with a Master's in Professional Counseling, Kalous operates a thriving private practice as a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and Christian Counselor in Montana. His expertise in therapeutic healing combines with his lived experience to create an authentic voice that resonates with readers seeking both understanding and recovery. Having shared his testimony through TEDx talks, podcast appearances, and speaking engagements across Montana, Kalous demonstrates a sustained commitment to helping others navigate their own trauma.
"Wisdom From the Wreckage" explores the interconnected challenges of marriage, parenting, and individual healing when past trauma interferes with relational health. Readers will discover practical tools and evidence-based skills for repairing fractured connections while building stronger foundations for their lives. The memoir's overarching message of overcoming and resolving deep wounds offers hope to anyone struggling with the legacies of abuse or instability, echoing themes found in comparable works while providing a spiritually grounded perspective on transformation and peace.
"My greatest hope is that readers will see their own struggles reflected in these pages and recognize that survival is possible, that healing is attainable, and that a meaningful life lies ahead," said author Michael J. Kalous.
Published by Page Publishing, Michael J. Kalous's enlightening work equips readers with wisdom and perspective for navigating relational repair and personal growth. Countless individuals wrestling with the aftermath of trauma will find validation, practical guidance, and renewed hope within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Wisdom From the Wreckage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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