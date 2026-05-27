Recent Release, "The Beary Best Friends Visit Grammy's House," from Page Publishing Author Kathleen Austin, Delivers a Delightful Adventure of Suspense and Discovery
Milford, NJ, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Austin has completed a new book, "The Beary Best Friends Visit Grammy's House," that invites children into a world where curiosity meets mystery. When the Beary Best Friends arrive at Grammy's house, they encounter an attic brimming with enigmatic sounds and unexpected surprises. What frightening things might be hiding in those shadowy corners? What creates those mysterious banging noises? These questions propel the friends forward into an exploration that will captivate imaginative minds and keep young readers turning pages.
Austin draws from a deeply personal place when crafting her stories. Retired and living in Milford, New Jersey, with her husband Jeffrey Sr., she has found inspiration through her close family bonds and cherished memories. Her son Jeffrey Jr. and his wife Jessica, along with the beloved memory of Wendell—a mini potbellied pig whose spirit continues to influence her creative work—form the heart of her storytelling. These relationships have shaped her understanding of what truly matters: connection, joy, and the moments we treasure.
In "The Beary Best Friends Visit Grammy's House," Austin masterfully weaves together heartwarming characters and engaging narrative to explore themes of bravery, friendship, and the rewards that come from facing our fears. Young readers will discover that sometimes the scariest situations lead to the greatest adventures, and that true friends stand together through every mystery and surprise. This enchanting tale reminds children that courage often comes in the smallest packages and that curiosity, when shared with loved ones, transforms ordinary visits into unforgettable experiences.
Said author Kathleen Austin, "I wanted to create a story where children could experience the thrill of adventure while learning that friendship and courage can help us overcome anything—even the mysterious sounds in Grammy's attic."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathleen Austin's charming work offers young readers an engaging escape into a world of wonder and gentle suspense. The narrative empowers children to embrace their brave hearts and celebrate the bonds they share with their dearest companions.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Beary Best Friends Visit Grammy's House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Austin draws from a deeply personal place when crafting her stories. Retired and living in Milford, New Jersey, with her husband Jeffrey Sr., she has found inspiration through her close family bonds and cherished memories. Her son Jeffrey Jr. and his wife Jessica, along with the beloved memory of Wendell—a mini potbellied pig whose spirit continues to influence her creative work—form the heart of her storytelling. These relationships have shaped her understanding of what truly matters: connection, joy, and the moments we treasure.
In "The Beary Best Friends Visit Grammy's House," Austin masterfully weaves together heartwarming characters and engaging narrative to explore themes of bravery, friendship, and the rewards that come from facing our fears. Young readers will discover that sometimes the scariest situations lead to the greatest adventures, and that true friends stand together through every mystery and surprise. This enchanting tale reminds children that courage often comes in the smallest packages and that curiosity, when shared with loved ones, transforms ordinary visits into unforgettable experiences.
Said author Kathleen Austin, "I wanted to create a story where children could experience the thrill of adventure while learning that friendship and courage can help us overcome anything—even the mysterious sounds in Grammy's attic."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathleen Austin's charming work offers young readers an engaging escape into a world of wonder and gentle suspense. The narrative empowers children to embrace their brave hearts and celebrate the bonds they share with their dearest companions.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Beary Best Friends Visit Grammy's House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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