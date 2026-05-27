Recent Release, "Dream Deep II," from Page Publishing Author T. D. Otis, Offers Haunting Poems Exploring the Shadowy Terrain Between Waking and Sleeping
Constable, NY, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- T. D. Otis has completed a new book, "Dream Deep II": A Poetry Collection Based on Dreams, presenting an intricate tapestry of verse that spans diverse thematic territories. Building upon the foundation of the first entry, this sequel deepens the reader's journey through multiple layers of meaning, with subtle connections between poems that reveal themselves more fully upon rereading. The progression moves deliberately from accessible reflections toward increasingly abstract explorations, creating a sense of dissolution as the collection unfolds from beginning to end.
Drawing on his formative years in Upstate New York near the Canadian border, where he grew up on a dairy farm, Otis brings an authentic, grounded sensibility to his work. A graduate of North Country Community College with a degree in Computer Graphics and Design, and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, he approaches his craft with deliberate intention. Known for his quiet nature and genuine love of language, Otis prefers listening to speaking, channeling that reflective temperament into his distinctive poetic voice.
"Dream Deep II" reveals profound themes about the human experience, consciousness, and the boundary between dream logic and waking reality. Readers will discover how each poem builds upon the emotional and philosophical foundation established throughout the collection, inviting interpretation and personal resonance. The stakes lie in what we confront when we venture into these interior landscapes—what truths emerge when we allow ourselves to dream deeply.
"With this collection, I wanted to create a space where readers could wander through their own interpretations, finding meaning in the spaces between concrete imagery and abstract thought," said author T. D. Otis. "Each poem is a doorway, and I hope readers walk through them repeatedly, discovering something new with each visit."
Published by Page Publishing, T. D. Otis's contemplative work offers readers a rare opportunity to engage with poetry that respects their intelligence and imagination. This collection stands as a testament to the power of language to illuminate the subconscious mind.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Dream Deep II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing on his formative years in Upstate New York near the Canadian border, where he grew up on a dairy farm, Otis brings an authentic, grounded sensibility to his work. A graduate of North Country Community College with a degree in Computer Graphics and Design, and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, he approaches his craft with deliberate intention. Known for his quiet nature and genuine love of language, Otis prefers listening to speaking, channeling that reflective temperament into his distinctive poetic voice.
"Dream Deep II" reveals profound themes about the human experience, consciousness, and the boundary between dream logic and waking reality. Readers will discover how each poem builds upon the emotional and philosophical foundation established throughout the collection, inviting interpretation and personal resonance. The stakes lie in what we confront when we venture into these interior landscapes—what truths emerge when we allow ourselves to dream deeply.
"With this collection, I wanted to create a space where readers could wander through their own interpretations, finding meaning in the spaces between concrete imagery and abstract thought," said author T. D. Otis. "Each poem is a doorway, and I hope readers walk through them repeatedly, discovering something new with each visit."
Published by Page Publishing, T. D. Otis's contemplative work offers readers a rare opportunity to engage with poetry that respects their intelligence and imagination. This collection stands as a testament to the power of language to illuminate the subconscious mind.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Dream Deep II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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