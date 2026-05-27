Recent Release, "Darkness Reborn," by O.A. Curles, Follows an Ancient Evil Threatening to Break Free from Imprisonment in a World on the Brink of Disaster
Chesapeake, VA, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- O.A. Curles has completed a new book, titled, "Darkness Reborn: Awakening," an enthralling fantasy epic that weaves together destiny, redemption, and the struggle between light and shadow. The narrative unfolds across a richly imagined landscape where Thomas, a young master trained in the ways of the White, discovers an ominous black cube visible only in moonlight. This mysterious artifact sets him on a perilous quest across the vast plains, racing against time to prevent an ancient darkness from escaping its imprisonment and consuming his world.
Drawing on years of creative writing and a deep passion for storytelling, O.A. Curles crafted this novel with meticulous attention to character development and world-building. As an electrician by day and author by night, he poured his soul into "Darkness Reborn," allowing characters and creatures to unfold organically across the page, even inhabiting his dreams. His previous publications in ChannelMarker and the Dark Horde anthology demonstrate his commitment to the craft, yet this expansive novel represents his most ambitious and personal work to date.
"Darkness Reborn" masterfully braids multiple narrative threads—Thomas's hunt for his childhood friend Sebastian, Sebastian's journey from abandonment to purpose, and Aurora's role as a beacon of redemption and belonging. The stakes escalate as these characters converge, forced to reconcile their divergent paths while confronting a higher destiny neither anticipated. Readers will discover profound themes of friendship, family bonds, self-discovery, and love as they navigate a suspenseful race against time where ancient evil threatens universal annihilation and a corrupt world system demands transformation.
"I believe in telling stories the way the great storytellers always have," said author O.A. Curles, "as timeless tales shared around a campfire, tales that touch the heart and stir the imagination with vivid worlds and unforgettable characters."
Published by Page Publishing, O.A. Curles's compelling work transports readers into a richly layered realm where heroism and sacrifice determine humanity's survival. This imaginative novel will captivate fantasy enthusiasts and leave them contemplating the true nature of destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Darkness Reborn" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing on years of creative writing and a deep passion for storytelling, O.A. Curles crafted this novel with meticulous attention to character development and world-building. As an electrician by day and author by night, he poured his soul into "Darkness Reborn," allowing characters and creatures to unfold organically across the page, even inhabiting his dreams. His previous publications in ChannelMarker and the Dark Horde anthology demonstrate his commitment to the craft, yet this expansive novel represents his most ambitious and personal work to date.
"Darkness Reborn" masterfully braids multiple narrative threads—Thomas's hunt for his childhood friend Sebastian, Sebastian's journey from abandonment to purpose, and Aurora's role as a beacon of redemption and belonging. The stakes escalate as these characters converge, forced to reconcile their divergent paths while confronting a higher destiny neither anticipated. Readers will discover profound themes of friendship, family bonds, self-discovery, and love as they navigate a suspenseful race against time where ancient evil threatens universal annihilation and a corrupt world system demands transformation.
"I believe in telling stories the way the great storytellers always have," said author O.A. Curles, "as timeless tales shared around a campfire, tales that touch the heart and stir the imagination with vivid worlds and unforgettable characters."
Published by Page Publishing, O.A. Curles's compelling work transports readers into a richly layered realm where heroism and sacrifice determine humanity's survival. This imaginative novel will captivate fantasy enthusiasts and leave them contemplating the true nature of destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Darkness Reborn" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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