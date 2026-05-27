Recent Release, "The Unleashed," from Page Publishing Authors AJ Edwards and Samantha Rojas Gonzalez, Follows a Teen's Quest to Find Himself and Save the World
Sammamish, WA, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AJ Edwards and Samantha Rojas Gonzalez have completed a new book called, "The Unleashed," which follows Jeremy Strife, a sixteen-year-old high school junior navigating the complexities of adolescence while uncovering buried truths about his past. Alongside his best friend and romantic interest, Jeremy embarks on an extraordinary quest of self-discovery that will challenge everything he believes about himself and his place in the world.
The creative partnership between AJ and Samantha began during their freshman year of high school, when one pitched an ambitious superhero concept to the other. What started as a single storyline has blossomed into an expansive fictional universe populated by richly developed characters and layered adventures. Their shared passion for the superhero genre and collaborative vision has allowed them to craft narratives with increasing complexity and emotional depth, building toward something truly remarkable.
In "The Unleashed," readers will encounter a protagonist facing unforeseen obstacles that strip away his illusions of normalcy and demand his transformation into something greater. The novel examines themes of identity, courage, and the burdensome responsibility that comes with extraordinary power. As Jeremy confronts adversaries beyond his comprehension, he must discover whether heroism is born from destiny or forged through choice, all while the stakes of his decisions threaten not just his own future, but the safety of everyone around him.
"Our goal was to create a story that resonates with anyone who has ever felt lost or questioned their purpose," said authors AJ Edwards and Samantha Rojas Gonzalez. "Jeremy's journey reflects the universal struggle to find belonging while grappling with the weight of expectations—both external and internal."
Published by Page Publishing, AJ Edwards and Samantha Rojas Gonzalez's captivating work invites readers into a universe where teenage struggles intertwine with epic stakes. This novel establishes the foundation for what promises to be an unforgettable saga.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Unleashed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The creative partnership between AJ and Samantha began during their freshman year of high school, when one pitched an ambitious superhero concept to the other. What started as a single storyline has blossomed into an expansive fictional universe populated by richly developed characters and layered adventures. Their shared passion for the superhero genre and collaborative vision has allowed them to craft narratives with increasing complexity and emotional depth, building toward something truly remarkable.
In "The Unleashed," readers will encounter a protagonist facing unforeseen obstacles that strip away his illusions of normalcy and demand his transformation into something greater. The novel examines themes of identity, courage, and the burdensome responsibility that comes with extraordinary power. As Jeremy confronts adversaries beyond his comprehension, he must discover whether heroism is born from destiny or forged through choice, all while the stakes of his decisions threaten not just his own future, but the safety of everyone around him.
"Our goal was to create a story that resonates with anyone who has ever felt lost or questioned their purpose," said authors AJ Edwards and Samantha Rojas Gonzalez. "Jeremy's journey reflects the universal struggle to find belonging while grappling with the weight of expectations—both external and internal."
Published by Page Publishing, AJ Edwards and Samantha Rojas Gonzalez's captivating work invites readers into a universe where teenage struggles intertwine with epic stakes. This novel establishes the foundation for what promises to be an unforgettable saga.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Unleashed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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