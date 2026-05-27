"Tommy the Speedy Turtle and the Mystery Box," by Michael Crawford, Follows an Adventurous Turtle's Journey Through a Mysterious Portal That Separates Him from His Home
Arlington, WA, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Crawford has completed a new book, "Tommy the Speedy Turtle and the Mystery Box," which reunites young readers with Tommy, the swift and curious turtle with an distinctive orange marking on his shell. When Tommy encounters a peculiar box on his path and ventures inside, he finds himself transported to an unfamiliar world far from Moss Pond. This time, Bobby—the boy who befriended Tommy in the original adventure—discovers his shelled companion in an unexpected place: a fish tank in his classroom, where two classmates have brought Tommy to share with their teacher and peers.
Michael Crawford's background spans quality management in aerospace, published poetry, and music lyrics featured in international magazines. Drawing on his extensive travels across different countries and deep appreciation for nature's wonders, Crawford weaves authentic storytelling into narratives that resonate with young audiences. His passion for exploring interesting places and characters infuses each tale with genuine warmth and discovery.
"Tommy the Speedy Turtle and the Mystery Box" examines profound themes of friendship, compassion, and environmental stewardship through Bobby's determination to reunite his cherished companion with his rightful habitat. Readers will witness how Tommy's classmates and teacher learn to appreciate his remarkable nature, while facing their own meaningful choice about what truly matters. The story celebrates the beauty of creatures thriving in their natural environments and the transformative power of connection across different worlds.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children the importance of respecting nature and understanding that wild creatures belong in their homes," said author Michael Crawford. "Through Tommy's journey and Bobby's loyalty, young readers discover that true friendship means sometimes making sacrifices for those we care about."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Crawford's engaging work introduces children to timeless lessons about compassion and natural harmony. This enchanting tale will inspire meaningful conversations between parents and children about wildlife, friendship, and environmental responsibility.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Tommy the Speedy Turtle and the Mystery Box" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Michael Crawford's background spans quality management in aerospace, published poetry, and music lyrics featured in international magazines. Drawing on his extensive travels across different countries and deep appreciation for nature's wonders, Crawford weaves authentic storytelling into narratives that resonate with young audiences. His passion for exploring interesting places and characters infuses each tale with genuine warmth and discovery.
"Tommy the Speedy Turtle and the Mystery Box" examines profound themes of friendship, compassion, and environmental stewardship through Bobby's determination to reunite his cherished companion with his rightful habitat. Readers will witness how Tommy's classmates and teacher learn to appreciate his remarkable nature, while facing their own meaningful choice about what truly matters. The story celebrates the beauty of creatures thriving in their natural environments and the transformative power of connection across different worlds.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children the importance of respecting nature and understanding that wild creatures belong in their homes," said author Michael Crawford. "Through Tommy's journey and Bobby's loyalty, young readers discover that true friendship means sometimes making sacrifices for those we care about."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Crawford's engaging work introduces children to timeless lessons about compassion and natural harmony. This enchanting tale will inspire meaningful conversations between parents and children about wildlife, friendship, and environmental responsibility.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Tommy the Speedy Turtle and the Mystery Box" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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