Recent Release, "The Alpha Force in Gathering of Champions," from Page Publishing Author Willie Sandifer, Follows Storm Johnson Uncovering a Sinister Global Conspiracy
Hazel Green, AL, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Willie Sandifer has completed a new book, "The Alpha Force in Gathering of Champions," a gripping young adult adventure that begins when childhood friend Michael Blake asks Storm Johnson to investigate the disappearance of several students. Going undercover as a new student at their school, Storm navigates the dangerous terrain of high school while pursuing dual mysteries: the vanished students and the suspicious death of a teacher. As he digs deeper into these interconnected cases, Storm discovers six other teenagers who are equally committed to solving the crimes, and together they form an alliance that will transform them into something far greater than any of them anticipated.
With over five decades of life experience, Willie Sandifer draws from his passion for storytelling and deep appreciation for character-driven narratives. Residing in Hazel Green, Alabama, Sandifer has long been devoted to reading and writing, and this commitment to the craft shines through in his creation of a ensemble cast that captures the complexity of adolescence while facing extraordinary circumstances. His appreciation for the bonds of friendship and family infuses the story with authenticity and emotional depth.
"The Alpha Force in Gathering of Champions" presents readers with a pulse-pounding race against time as Storm and his newly formed team confront the stakes of their mission: preventing an evil mastermind and his criminal organization from executing a plan to conquer the earth. Throughout their investigation, readers will unravel how the missing students connect to this apocalyptic scheme and witness how ordinary teenagers discover extraordinary courage when faced with the impossible. The narrative explores themes of friendship, determination, and the realization that true power emerges when individuals unite for a common purpose.
"This story represents my belief that young people possess the strength and intelligence to overcome tremendous challenges," said author Willie Sandifer. "I wanted to create characters who inspire readers to embrace their own potential and understand that standing together makes us unstoppable."
Published by Page Publishing, Willie Sandifer's action-packed work provides young adult readers with an enthralling escape into a world where mystery, danger, and camaraderie intertwine. The novel demonstrates that when ordinary people face extraordinary threats, they discover reserves of courage they never knew existed.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Alpha Force in Gathering of Champions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With over five decades of life experience, Willie Sandifer draws from his passion for storytelling and deep appreciation for character-driven narratives. Residing in Hazel Green, Alabama, Sandifer has long been devoted to reading and writing, and this commitment to the craft shines through in his creation of a ensemble cast that captures the complexity of adolescence while facing extraordinary circumstances. His appreciation for the bonds of friendship and family infuses the story with authenticity and emotional depth.
"The Alpha Force in Gathering of Champions" presents readers with a pulse-pounding race against time as Storm and his newly formed team confront the stakes of their mission: preventing an evil mastermind and his criminal organization from executing a plan to conquer the earth. Throughout their investigation, readers will unravel how the missing students connect to this apocalyptic scheme and witness how ordinary teenagers discover extraordinary courage when faced with the impossible. The narrative explores themes of friendship, determination, and the realization that true power emerges when individuals unite for a common purpose.
"This story represents my belief that young people possess the strength and intelligence to overcome tremendous challenges," said author Willie Sandifer. "I wanted to create characters who inspire readers to embrace their own potential and understand that standing together makes us unstoppable."
Published by Page Publishing, Willie Sandifer's action-packed work provides young adult readers with an enthralling escape into a world where mystery, danger, and camaraderie intertwine. The novel demonstrates that when ordinary people face extraordinary threats, they discover reserves of courage they never knew existed.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Alpha Force in Gathering of Champions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories