Recent Release, "A Frontier Odyssey," from Page Publishing Author David W. Evans, Explores Colonial Expansion and Tribal Resistance in the Late Eighteenth Century
Collegeville, PA, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David W. Evans has completed his debut novel, "A Frontier Odyssey," an enthralling historical epic set along the Appalachian frontier at a pivotal moment in American history. The narrative follows multiple characters whose fates become intertwined during a period of escalating conflict between Continental expansion and indigenous resistance. Against the backdrop of the late 1700s, when the mountains separated settled civilization from untamed wilderness, Evans weaves together tales of survival, courage, and unexpected connections forged in extraordinary circumstances.
A Penn State graduate with a lengthy career in environmental project management, Evans brings authenticity and meticulous detail to his storytelling. His background as an advanced scuba diver and archery instructor, combined with his rural roots and association with the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association, has honed his ability to render outdoor settings with precision and atmosphere. Evans has previously published eight short stories and authored "The Deadliest Decade," a nonfiction work examining significant coal mine disasters. "A Frontier Odyssey" represents his first novel and marks an ambitious expansion into the historical fiction genre.
In "A Frontier Odyssey," readers encounter mixed-race Rachel, a fourteen-year-old fleeing plantation tyranny who finds herself caught between desperate factions vying for control of the frontier, and young indentured servant Tommy, swept into captivity and slavery after a shipwreck orchestrated by ruthless wreckers. As the titular "Great Storm"—a coordinated tribal uprising designed to halt Continental expansion—erupts across the frontier's length, their interwoven odysseys reveal themes of freedom, resilience, identity, and the devastating human cost of territorial ambition. The narrative explores how ordinary individuals navigate extraordinary circumstances, forming bonds and seeking justice amid the chaos of historical forces beyond their control.
"Through this novel, I wanted to illuminate the frontier experience from multiple perspectives—those typically marginalized in conventional historical narratives," said author David W. Evans. "The characters' interconnected journeys reveal the complexity of a moment when entire worlds collided, and individual choices carried monumental consequences."
Published by Page Publishing, David W. Evans's debut work offers readers an immersive glimpse into a transformative period of American history through intimate, unforgettable characters. This compelling narrative demonstrates how personal struggles and desires intersect with larger historical events, creating a richly textured portrayal of resilience and determination.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Frontier Odyssey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A Penn State graduate with a lengthy career in environmental project management, Evans brings authenticity and meticulous detail to his storytelling. His background as an advanced scuba diver and archery instructor, combined with his rural roots and association with the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association, has honed his ability to render outdoor settings with precision and atmosphere. Evans has previously published eight short stories and authored "The Deadliest Decade," a nonfiction work examining significant coal mine disasters. "A Frontier Odyssey" represents his first novel and marks an ambitious expansion into the historical fiction genre.
In "A Frontier Odyssey," readers encounter mixed-race Rachel, a fourteen-year-old fleeing plantation tyranny who finds herself caught between desperate factions vying for control of the frontier, and young indentured servant Tommy, swept into captivity and slavery after a shipwreck orchestrated by ruthless wreckers. As the titular "Great Storm"—a coordinated tribal uprising designed to halt Continental expansion—erupts across the frontier's length, their interwoven odysseys reveal themes of freedom, resilience, identity, and the devastating human cost of territorial ambition. The narrative explores how ordinary individuals navigate extraordinary circumstances, forming bonds and seeking justice amid the chaos of historical forces beyond their control.
"Through this novel, I wanted to illuminate the frontier experience from multiple perspectives—those typically marginalized in conventional historical narratives," said author David W. Evans. "The characters' interconnected journeys reveal the complexity of a moment when entire worlds collided, and individual choices carried monumental consequences."
Published by Page Publishing, David W. Evans's debut work offers readers an immersive glimpse into a transformative period of American history through intimate, unforgettable characters. This compelling narrative demonstrates how personal struggles and desires intersect with larger historical events, creating a richly textured portrayal of resilience and determination.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Frontier Odyssey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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