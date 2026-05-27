Recent Release, "The Lacey Chronicles," from Page Publishing Author Karen Zacharias, Follows an Inspiring Rescue Pit Bull's Journey from Abandonment to Unconditional Love
Kunkletown, PA, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karen Zacharias has completed a new book, "The Lacey Chronicles," which tells the heartwarming story of a resilient pit bull discovered in a Walmart parking lot. This charming tale chronicles the dog's remarkable transformation as she settles into her new home with devoted pet parents while navigating a challenging health condition. Through her eyes, readers experience the adventures and discoveries that become part of her daily life with the family she now calls her own.
Born and raised in the Poconos of Pennsylvania, Zacharias draws from her deep appreciation for animals and family bonds to create this tender narrative. Her background as a devoted parent and partner—having spent 43 years with her high school sweetheart—infuses the story with authentic warmth and genuine understanding of what it means to welcome a vulnerable creature into one's home. This is her debut published work, marking the beginning of what promises to be a prolific writing career.
"The Lacey Chronicles" offers young readers an engaging exploration of compassion, resilience, and the transformative power of love. Based on a true story, the book captivates children who cherish tales of dogs and adventure while subtly teaching profound lessons about acceptance and perseverance. Readers will discover how one animal's journey becomes a testament to the healing that happens when families choose to embrace those in need.
"Creating this story allowed me to share the real-life adventure of our beloved Lacey," said author Karen Zacharias. "I hope young readers find joy and inspiration in her journey from rescue to treasured family member."
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Zacharias's touching work celebrates the bond between humans and animals. This uplifting story will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature that honors courage and connection.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Lacey Chronicles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in the Poconos of Pennsylvania, Zacharias draws from her deep appreciation for animals and family bonds to create this tender narrative. Her background as a devoted parent and partner—having spent 43 years with her high school sweetheart—infuses the story with authentic warmth and genuine understanding of what it means to welcome a vulnerable creature into one's home. This is her debut published work, marking the beginning of what promises to be a prolific writing career.
"The Lacey Chronicles" offers young readers an engaging exploration of compassion, resilience, and the transformative power of love. Based on a true story, the book captivates children who cherish tales of dogs and adventure while subtly teaching profound lessons about acceptance and perseverance. Readers will discover how one animal's journey becomes a testament to the healing that happens when families choose to embrace those in need.
"Creating this story allowed me to share the real-life adventure of our beloved Lacey," said author Karen Zacharias. "I hope young readers find joy and inspiration in her journey from rescue to treasured family member."
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Zacharias's touching work celebrates the bond between humans and animals. This uplifting story will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature that honors courage and connection.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Lacey Chronicles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories