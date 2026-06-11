Log-hub Launches Guaranteed Cost Savings Initiative for Logistics Service Providers
New programme helps Groupage, FTL and 4PL operators uncover hidden margin opportunities through data-driven operational analysis.
Schindellegi, Switzerland, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Log-hub has launched a new cost savings initiative designed specifically for Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), helping operators identify and recover hidden margin losses across transport networks, fleet operations and multi-carrier logistics environments.
The programme combines advanced supply chain analytics with practical logistics expertise to address a challenge facing nearly every transport operator today: shrinking margins despite stable or growing volumes.
While rising transport costs and pricing pressure are widely discussed across the industry, many of the most significant profit leaks remain buried inside day-to-day operations. Underperforming lanes, half-empty trucks, inefficient routing structures and manual planning processes often accumulate quietly over time, becoming visible only when analysed at the right operational level.
Log-hub’s new initiative focuses on uncovering these hidden inefficiencies using the operator’s own data.
“Most logistics companies know their total transport cost. Far fewer can clearly see profitability at the lane, truck, customer or shipment level,” said Dirk Reich, Chairman of the Board. “The savings are often already inside the operation; the challenge is making them visible and actionable.”
Unlike traditional consulting projects or software rollouts, the programme is structured around measurable operational improvements. Log-hub analyses existing transport and financial data to identify specific cost-saving opportunities and works alongside operators to implement them. The company is also prepared to link part of its compensation to the savings achieved.
The initiative includes 13 targeted savings opportunities across three core logistics operating models: Groupage, Full Truck Load (FTL) and Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL).
For Groupage operators, the programme addresses areas such as network profitability transparency, dynamic line-haul optimisation, shipment consolidation and tour optimisation. For FTL carriers, the focus includes truck-level profitability analysis, automated route planning and reducing empty kilometres. For 4PL providers, the initiative covers network controlling, automated network design, inbound order management and retail distribution optimisation.
Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all assessment, the programme is designed to focus only on the operational areas most relevant to each business.
“The goal is not to optimise everything at once,” said Sandro Brändle, Chief Data and Analytics Officer. “The biggest impact usually comes from identifying the one or two areas where margin leakage is highest and addressing those first.”
The initiative is backed by Log-hub’s supply chain analytics technology as well as hands-on operational experience within large-scale logistics networks across Europe. The company’s team includes specialists who have worked directly inside global logistics organisations, bringing both analytical and operational perspectives to the engagement.
The engagement process follows four stages:
• A no-cost introductory qualification call
• A joint value assessment using operational data
• A scoped proposal with defined savings targets
• A structured implementation phase with continuous measurement
According to Log-hub, most operators already possess the data required to uncover savings opportunities. The challenge is consolidating fragmented operational and financial information into a usable decision-making framework.
The program is now available for logistics operators across Europe. Companies interested in exploring potential savings opportunities can schedule an introductory discussion directly through Log-hub’s website.
The programme combines advanced supply chain analytics with practical logistics expertise to address a challenge facing nearly every transport operator today: shrinking margins despite stable or growing volumes.
While rising transport costs and pricing pressure are widely discussed across the industry, many of the most significant profit leaks remain buried inside day-to-day operations. Underperforming lanes, half-empty trucks, inefficient routing structures and manual planning processes often accumulate quietly over time, becoming visible only when analysed at the right operational level.
Log-hub’s new initiative focuses on uncovering these hidden inefficiencies using the operator’s own data.
“Most logistics companies know their total transport cost. Far fewer can clearly see profitability at the lane, truck, customer or shipment level,” said Dirk Reich, Chairman of the Board. “The savings are often already inside the operation; the challenge is making them visible and actionable.”
Unlike traditional consulting projects or software rollouts, the programme is structured around measurable operational improvements. Log-hub analyses existing transport and financial data to identify specific cost-saving opportunities and works alongside operators to implement them. The company is also prepared to link part of its compensation to the savings achieved.
The initiative includes 13 targeted savings opportunities across three core logistics operating models: Groupage, Full Truck Load (FTL) and Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL).
For Groupage operators, the programme addresses areas such as network profitability transparency, dynamic line-haul optimisation, shipment consolidation and tour optimisation. For FTL carriers, the focus includes truck-level profitability analysis, automated route planning and reducing empty kilometres. For 4PL providers, the initiative covers network controlling, automated network design, inbound order management and retail distribution optimisation.
Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all assessment, the programme is designed to focus only on the operational areas most relevant to each business.
“The goal is not to optimise everything at once,” said Sandro Brändle, Chief Data and Analytics Officer. “The biggest impact usually comes from identifying the one or two areas where margin leakage is highest and addressing those first.”
The initiative is backed by Log-hub’s supply chain analytics technology as well as hands-on operational experience within large-scale logistics networks across Europe. The company’s team includes specialists who have worked directly inside global logistics organisations, bringing both analytical and operational perspectives to the engagement.
The engagement process follows four stages:
• A no-cost introductory qualification call
• A joint value assessment using operational data
• A scoped proposal with defined savings targets
• A structured implementation phase with continuous measurement
According to Log-hub, most operators already possess the data required to uncover savings opportunities. The challenge is consolidating fragmented operational and financial information into a usable decision-making framework.
The program is now available for logistics operators across Europe. Companies interested in exploring potential savings opportunities can schedule an introductory discussion directly through Log-hub’s website.
Contact
Log-hubContact
Milica Malinovic
+381658030898
log-hub.com
Milica Malinovic
+381658030898
log-hub.com
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