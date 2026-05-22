P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Announces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About The Newest Women Of Empowerment Members
Alexis Bolin--Real Estate
Alexis Day--Education
Andromeda Hamilton--Ministry
Anedria S. Pritchett--Government
Angela R. Pride--Business
Anjali M. Cherian--Healthcare
Ann Marie Leamey--Media
April C. Culver--Hypnosis
Arlecia Raynor--Healthcare
Ashley S. Carter--Retail Industry
Aubrey Phelps--Healthcare
Bessie Karegianes--Real Estate
Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera--Life Coaching
Blakely A. Plaster--Healthcare
Brandie C. Green--Technology
Carly A. Dillard--Healthcare
Cayonna Prince--Publishing
Ceanna D. Sutton--Event Services
Charity C. Polk--Healthcare
Chianti Grantham--Education
Connie Norris--Government
Damonni "Monni" Clayton--Real Estate
Dana Maier--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Dawn L. Onesty--General Dentist
Debbie LaPratt--Art
Deenetra L. Gray--Food/Beverages
Deidra Roussaw--Coaching
Demika T. Banks--Mental Health Care
Denika Lundy--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Denisha McFarland--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Desiree R. Eakin--Healthcare
Devon D. Fletcher--Education
Diana Hermanson--Massage Therapy
Donna Polk--Ministry
Dorothy J. Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Emmalyn M. Anderson-Mellon--Coaching
Erica Haley-Williams--Art
Evelyn Cannon-Dingle--Healthcare
Galina Slavova--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Geleta Parker--Mental Health Care
Gertrudis A. Hunter--Education
Ginine Emily Smith--Consulting
Grace A. Comp--Computer Software/Engineering
Guiselle Ponce--Healthcare
Hennrietta Dodoo--Life Coaching
Jackie L. Svoboda--Landscaping
Janet A. Williams--Healthcare
Jennifer Lovick Marshall--Coaching
Jennifer D. Thomas--Entertainment
Jensine Bard--Ministry
Jeorjia K. Levister--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jo Ann Hyde--Technology
JoAnn Campagnuolo--Nutrition/Wellness
Joetta Clark Diggs--Motivational Speaker
Juanita Corry Jackson--Ministry
Kaitlin D'Antignac--Financial Services
Kari Ghanem--Mental Health Care
Karish Tatum--Healthcare
Katherine Quine--Healthcare
Katie Kalsi--Apparel/Fashion
KaTonya Hill--Financial Services
Kayce Lynn Peters--Janitorial
Keisha W. Bolden--Coaching
Kelly M. Willenberg--Healthcare
Kendra Andrus--Nutrition/Wellness
Kindall McDearmid--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Kizzy Williams--Healthcare
KK Kannabiran--Business
Kristin M. Gordon--Construction/Building
Lakisha Erwin, LMHC, LPC, NCC, Q-S--Mental Health Care
LaNika "Shelly" Williams--Motivational Speaker
LaTonia Clark George--Coaching
Laura Grangeia, MD--Healthcare
Lauren Pearah--Alternative Medicine
Layla F. Bluefort--Mental Health Care
Leslie Anne Lee--Publishing
Linda Davis--Mental Health Care
Linda A. Olson--Mental Health Care
Linda C. Levine Madori--Mental Health Care
Magda Erase--Mental Health Care
Marija Tanaskovic Papadopoulos--Creative Art
Mary Hunter-Williams--Food/Beverages
Mary Shirkey Bishop--Healthcare
Maryam Bey--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Mary-Beth Newell--Healthcare
Meissa Bleu Murphy--Music
Monica L. Brooks--Apparel/Fashion
Ms. LongTemple--Publishing
Naida Valentin--Education
Natatsha Casimir--Publishing
Nekia S. Riley--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Olga Grappel--Beauty/Cosmetics
Omeakio Tucker--Coaching
Patrice Shavone Brown--Mental Health Care
Patricia Jackson-Kelley--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Patricia D. Ulrich--Education
Penelope Deen--Theater/ performing arts
Perri Teitelbaum--Real Estate
Phyllis M. Young--Ministry
R. Nicole Sharp--Government
Rachel Alex--Coaching
Rachel Jelks--Healthcare
Rebecca Ochs--Hospitality
Regina Banks-Hall--Business
Rhijeagn T. Babatido--Healthcare
Rolexis Schinsing--Beauty/Cosmetics
Samantha Halaseh, D.O.--Healthcare
Sandra Miranda--Law/Legal Services
Sarabjeet Kaur--Real Estate
Shanda I. Moore--Healthcare
Sharrese D. Marion--E-Commerce
Shatoya Black--Education
Stephanie Zwonitzer--Healthcare
Susan Travassos--Equestrian
Tashina Moses--Coaching
Tenae R. Stewart--Retail Industry
Thanh Dao-Vandenberg--General Dentist
Timeka Shaunail Staples--Music
Tina Crews--Education
Tina Weiss--Publishing
Tracy Paradowski--Graphic Design/Web Design
Vanessa Ciprianni--Beauty/Cosmetics
Vanessa J. Ross--Ministry
Vanessa M. Butler--Ministry
Verdell R. Osborne--Healthcare
Virginia Rainey--Religion
Waakeelah Nelson--Spirituality
Wanda Patrick--Healthcare
Wendi Seichter--Manufacturing
Willie Lewis--Healthcare
Yanin Lomeli--Financial Services
Yolanda A. Coleman--Healthcare
Yvette Rodriguez--Law/Legal Services
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
About The Newest Women Of Empowerment Members
Alexis Bolin--Real Estate
Alexis Day--Education
Andromeda Hamilton--Ministry
Anedria S. Pritchett--Government
Angela R. Pride--Business
Anjali M. Cherian--Healthcare
Ann Marie Leamey--Media
April C. Culver--Hypnosis
Arlecia Raynor--Healthcare
Ashley S. Carter--Retail Industry
Aubrey Phelps--Healthcare
Bessie Karegianes--Real Estate
Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera--Life Coaching
Blakely A. Plaster--Healthcare
Brandie C. Green--Technology
Carly A. Dillard--Healthcare
Cayonna Prince--Publishing
Ceanna D. Sutton--Event Services
Charity C. Polk--Healthcare
Chianti Grantham--Education
Connie Norris--Government
Damonni "Monni" Clayton--Real Estate
Dana Maier--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Dawn L. Onesty--General Dentist
Debbie LaPratt--Art
Deenetra L. Gray--Food/Beverages
Deidra Roussaw--Coaching
Demika T. Banks--Mental Health Care
Denika Lundy--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Denisha McFarland--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Desiree R. Eakin--Healthcare
Devon D. Fletcher--Education
Diana Hermanson--Massage Therapy
Donna Polk--Ministry
Dorothy J. Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Emmalyn M. Anderson-Mellon--Coaching
Erica Haley-Williams--Art
Evelyn Cannon-Dingle--Healthcare
Galina Slavova--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Geleta Parker--Mental Health Care
Gertrudis A. Hunter--Education
Ginine Emily Smith--Consulting
Grace A. Comp--Computer Software/Engineering
Guiselle Ponce--Healthcare
Hennrietta Dodoo--Life Coaching
Jackie L. Svoboda--Landscaping
Janet A. Williams--Healthcare
Jennifer Lovick Marshall--Coaching
Jennifer D. Thomas--Entertainment
Jensine Bard--Ministry
Jeorjia K. Levister--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jo Ann Hyde--Technology
JoAnn Campagnuolo--Nutrition/Wellness
Joetta Clark Diggs--Motivational Speaker
Juanita Corry Jackson--Ministry
Kaitlin D'Antignac--Financial Services
Kari Ghanem--Mental Health Care
Karish Tatum--Healthcare
Katherine Quine--Healthcare
Katie Kalsi--Apparel/Fashion
KaTonya Hill--Financial Services
Kayce Lynn Peters--Janitorial
Keisha W. Bolden--Coaching
Kelly M. Willenberg--Healthcare
Kendra Andrus--Nutrition/Wellness
Kindall McDearmid--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Kizzy Williams--Healthcare
KK Kannabiran--Business
Kristin M. Gordon--Construction/Building
Lakisha Erwin, LMHC, LPC, NCC, Q-S--Mental Health Care
LaNika "Shelly" Williams--Motivational Speaker
LaTonia Clark George--Coaching
Laura Grangeia, MD--Healthcare
Lauren Pearah--Alternative Medicine
Layla F. Bluefort--Mental Health Care
Leslie Anne Lee--Publishing
Linda Davis--Mental Health Care
Linda A. Olson--Mental Health Care
Linda C. Levine Madori--Mental Health Care
Magda Erase--Mental Health Care
Marija Tanaskovic Papadopoulos--Creative Art
Mary Hunter-Williams--Food/Beverages
Mary Shirkey Bishop--Healthcare
Maryam Bey--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Mary-Beth Newell--Healthcare
Meissa Bleu Murphy--Music
Monica L. Brooks--Apparel/Fashion
Ms. LongTemple--Publishing
Naida Valentin--Education
Natatsha Casimir--Publishing
Nekia S. Riley--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Olga Grappel--Beauty/Cosmetics
Omeakio Tucker--Coaching
Patrice Shavone Brown--Mental Health Care
Patricia Jackson-Kelley--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Patricia D. Ulrich--Education
Penelope Deen--Theater/ performing arts
Perri Teitelbaum--Real Estate
Phyllis M. Young--Ministry
R. Nicole Sharp--Government
Rachel Alex--Coaching
Rachel Jelks--Healthcare
Rebecca Ochs--Hospitality
Regina Banks-Hall--Business
Rhijeagn T. Babatido--Healthcare
Rolexis Schinsing--Beauty/Cosmetics
Samantha Halaseh, D.O.--Healthcare
Sandra Miranda--Law/Legal Services
Sarabjeet Kaur--Real Estate
Shanda I. Moore--Healthcare
Sharrese D. Marion--E-Commerce
Shatoya Black--Education
Stephanie Zwonitzer--Healthcare
Susan Travassos--Equestrian
Tashina Moses--Coaching
Tenae R. Stewart--Retail Industry
Thanh Dao-Vandenberg--General Dentist
Timeka Shaunail Staples--Music
Tina Crews--Education
Tina Weiss--Publishing
Tracy Paradowski--Graphic Design/Web Design
Vanessa Ciprianni--Beauty/Cosmetics
Vanessa J. Ross--Ministry
Vanessa M. Butler--Ministry
Verdell R. Osborne--Healthcare
Virginia Rainey--Religion
Waakeelah Nelson--Spirituality
Wanda Patrick--Healthcare
Wendi Seichter--Manufacturing
Willie Lewis--Healthcare
Yanin Lomeli--Financial Services
Yolanda A. Coleman--Healthcare
Yvette Rodriguez--Law/Legal Services
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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